2degrees - Update – 10.50am Sunday 19 February

Sunday, 19 February 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: 2Degrees

2degrees’ fibre connection to Gisborne and Wairoa was established yesterday evening. This means 2dgrees mobile coverage is back for most of Gisborne, and home broadband is online for Slingshot, Orcon and some 2degrees customers in the region.

This also means 111 service will work for all operators where coverage is available.

The focus today is getting cell signal into Wairoa, and ensuring the delicate connection to Gisborne remains up. Technicians will convoy on the road from Gisborne to Wairoa – which has been described as ‘sketchy’ by field staff.

In all, 2degrees currently has 16 sites down nationwide, from a peak of 160 on Tuesday.

2degrees customer service agents are adding data packs to those who need them. You can request in store, via social media, or via this form: https://www.2degrees.nz/home/free-credit-request

