Macquarie Telecom Appoints Marika Fiorini As Chief Customer Officer

20 February 2023 - Macquarie Telecom, part of Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ), has today announced the promotion of Marika Fiorini to Chief Customer Officer. In the role, Fiorini will focus on driving business, sales and marketing and nurturing internal career development as Macquarie prepares for its next stage of growth.

Fiorini, who was most recently Macquarie Telecom’s state manager for Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia, has been with the company since 2016. She has more than 18 years’ experience in managing wholesale and direct sales to the carrier market. She has also grown companies within the telco sector including Amcom (now part of Vocus), Uecomm (now part of Optus), and Powertel (now part of TPG Telecom), and played a crucial role overseeing a range of mergers and acquisitions.

In her new role, Fiorini says she is looking forward to preparing Macquarie for an expansion of its product and service offerings, as well as new business arms and the promotion of new business leaders.

“Over the next few months, my team and I will focus on re-engaging with partners and customers face-to-face, particularly in sectors where there’s been an accelerated appetite for our network, mobile, nbn, and cloud services.”

Fiorini continued that a key part of her role will be fostering a culture of collaboration and career development within the business.

“Macquarie has a proven track record of building talent from the ground up,” she said. “I’m looking forward to offering staff opportunities for growth and development, figuring out what makes them tick and encouraging them to try new things, even if it sits outside their direct reporting lines.”

Fiorini will continue to report to Macquarie Telecom Group Executive, Luke Clifton, who said she is the ideal candidate and has been appointed at the perfect time.

“Marika’s credentials speak for themselves, and she embodies the SoUnTelco spirit Macquarie is known for. Not only has she played a crucial role in bringing reliable telco and cloud services to brands and mid-sized businesses across Australia, but she’s been personally responsible for mentoring multiple employees into manager and executive roles within the business,” he said.

“Marika encourages people to follow their passions and think outside the box, and her supportive, can-do attitude trickles through to her engagement with customers and partners. As we set the stage for our next phase of growth, Marika will play a crucial part.”

