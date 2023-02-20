Avatar: The Way Of Water Has Won The 2023 BAFTA For Special Visual Effects This Morning (NZ)

Represented by nominees Joe Letteri (Wētā FX), Eric Saindon (Wētā FX), Daniel Barrett (Wētā FX), and Richard Baneham (Lightstorm Entertainment), the award joins 9 gongs Wētā FX brought home from the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards last Thursday (NZ).

“We are incredibly proud of the innovative, ground breaking work our crew consistently delivers across all of our projects. We are particularly delighted with the response our work on The Way of Water has been received from the public, critics, and peers alike” says Wētā FX Executive VFX Producer David Conley.

In addition to winning Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature and seven other categories at the VES Awards for The Way of Water, Wētā FX was also recognised for its work on CG chimp Pogo in season three of The Umbrella Academy.

Fast facts:

Roughly 1,700 individuals from Wētā FX contributed to Avatar: The Way of Water since March 2017

since March 2017 Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, and Richard Baneham are also nominated for the 2023 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way of Water

Wētā FX’s work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman are also up for the Best Visual Effects Academy Award

and are also up for the Best Visual Effects Academy Award Wētā FX’s wins at the 2023 VES Awards include: For Avatar: The Way of Water : Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature, for Kiri (played by Sigourney Weaver) Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature, for the Reef Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project Outstanding Model in a Photoreal of Animated Project, for the Sea Dragon Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature, for Water Simulations Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in a Feature, for Water Integration Emerging Technology Award, for the Water Toolset For The Umbrella Academy : Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project, for Pogo



