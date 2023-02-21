How Businesses Can Benefit From Using Flexible Video Solutions

Does your company have a flexible video solution in place? If not, why not? With the right cloud-based platform, your business can come out ahead. You’ll have a recording, streaming, and observation tool that can adapt to different workflows across your workforce.

It’s about working smarter rather than harder. Considering the benefits covered below, you’ll likely want to explore getting a flexible video platform for your company.

Do it From Anywhere

With the right flexible video platform, you can revolutionize the way your company conducts training. Is there a unit at work that is underperforming? Are you training specific workers so they can take on more responsibility sooner rather than later? Do you need to onboard new recruits so that they get the foundational knowledge they need to hit the ground running?

Finding the right cloud-based flexible video solution will make training much simpler. You go into the trenches to stream and record training material and practical exercises. Even better, your employees can collaborate by providing feedback on one another’s performance. The interaction will make training more effective and immersive. Employees will get more out of training.

Bring Your Own Device -- and Use Your Own Device

When you find the right flexible video solution, you won’t have to worry about setting up on-premises cameras and servers. That’ll save you a lot in resources. Your employees can use their Apple or Android phones or tablets to stream and record video. According to Statista, Android had a nearly 71.8% share of the mobile operating system market during the fourth quarter of 2022. During that same period, iOS had a market share of around 27.6%. You can appreciate how convenient it can be for staff to use the technology they already have.

Allow Instant Collaboration

One primary benefit of a flexible video solution is instant collaboration. When you get a cloud-based platform, you can make it available online. Employees will be able to access the videos and collaborate. It won’t matter where your workers are based. Whether your workers are entirely in the office or remote, they’ll easily be able to watch videos when convenient. As long as they have access to the internet and a web browser, they can review videos.

Better Training Outcomes

You’ll also get better training outcomes. Leveraging the power of video, your workers will have access to more comprehensive insights and more targeted training. If you’re going to invest in a flexible video solution, you might as well get your money’s worth. Getting a tool that allows for feedback and collaboration will deepen the learning experience and build team unity.

Videos Will Be Protected

When you choose the right flexible video solution, you won’t have to worry about the videos getting into the wrong hands. Your videos will be safeguarded on a private and secure server in the cloud. You’ll also be able to access password encryption and advanced permission options. In other words, what’s streamed and stored in the cloud will be protected. The last thing you’ll want is for any of your videos to be accessed by people with no rights to access them.

Save Money

The right flexible video solution won't require any on-site cameras or servers. So, you won't need your IT department to assist with implementation or maintenance. And not having to buy any extra equipment will be an added bonus that can save you a lot of money.

As you can see, there are some great benefits your business can get with a flexible video platform. It can be a game-changer and a godsend. The ability to train employees regardless of where they’re based, allow for feedback, and encourage collaboration will deepen the learning experience and maximize your investment in training.

© Scoop Media

