Pāmu Appoints Chief Operating Officer



Pāmu Chief Executive Mark Leslie has named Will Burrett as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Most recently Mr Burrett has held the role of General Manager Farming and Forestry for Ngāi Tahu Farming.



Pāmu Chief Executive Officer Mark Leslie said, “With a background in rural finance, commercial project management, hands on farming, blended with an interest in data analysis and high-performance business, Will has drawn on the last 17 years professional experience to navigate Ngāi Tahu Farming through a period of genuine transformation. We believe it is this experience that makes him ideal for the role.



“We are excited to welcome Will to the Pāmu whānau, where he will be responsible for developing and executing the strategy for the company’s pastoral farming business, including identifying areas for further investment as well as portfolio optimisation and operational excellence.



“As we work to deliver on our performance and purpose targets, a greater cohesion between dairy and livestock farms is required. We have a focus on reducing greenhouse gases and are moving to greater use of dairy beef to meet our ambition to increase usage of surplus dairy calves. Changes to breeding policies, stock mixes and linkages to Focus Genetics and FarmIQ are essential to our strategy and this role will be crucial to making sure our work is joined up.



“A pivotal aspect of the new role will also fundamentally change how the pastoral farming business at Pāmu interfaces with the environment. The role will be expected to embrace the sustainability component of the Pāmu strategy and make it a core part of our pastoral farming system,” Mr Leslie said



Mr Burrett said he was looking forward to joining the Pāmu team.



“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to work with a great team and portfolio of assets across Aotearoa. I remain incredibly positive about pastoral agriculture’s place to sustainably produce nutrition and fibre to enrich future generations. Pāmu is well positioned to help inform change to meet consumer and shareholder expectations and I look forward to rolling up the sleeves alongside the team in June.”



Mr Burrett begins his role at Pāmu on Monday 26 June 2023.

© Scoop Media

