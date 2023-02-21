Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Price Indexes: December 2022 Quarter

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Business price indexes includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI).

Key facts

In the December 2022 quarter, prices received by producers of goods and services (outputs) increased by 0.9 percent, compared with the September 2022 quarter. Prices paid by producers of goods and services (inputs) increased by 0.5 percent over the same period.

In the December 2022 quarter compared with the September 2022 quarter:

  • output producers price index (PPI) rose 0.9 percent
  • input PPI rose 0.5 percent
  • farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 2.6 percent
  • capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

