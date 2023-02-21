Business Price Indexes: December 2022 Quarter

Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>



Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op

Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>





NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start

New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



