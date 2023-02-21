Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Additional Protections Needed For Employees In Small Businesses

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions was joined today by working people across the country to submit on a bill designed to provide additional protection for employees in small businesses.

The Health and Safety at Work (Health and Safety Representatives and Committees) Amendment Bill would allow workers in small businesses greater access to health and safety representatives and committees.

Currently, small businesses of fewer than 20 workers in a low-risk sector do not have to hold elections for health and safety representatives. The bill makes it mandatory for all businesses to hold elections if workers request this.

The NZCTU strongly supports the intention of the Bill.

NZCTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said the Bill would help employees have a better say in their workplaces’ health and safety practices.

“It’s crucial that health and safety outcomes are improved in small businesses. By bringing stronger Worker Engagement, Participation, and Representation (WEPR), we can improve the wellbeing of thousands of working people.”

Ansell-Bridges said many workers in small industries did not feel safe speaking out about health and safety.

“These workers are often in closer proximity to management and are less likely to be represented by a union. This means there are fewer avenues of support available. This Bill will help remedy that situation.

“All businesses have a responsibility to deliver good health and safety outcomes regardless of their size.”

The NZCTU supports the additional recommendations in the Public Service Association’s submission, including a statutory register of health and safety representatives, and legislative support for ‘roving health and safety representatives.’

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>


Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 