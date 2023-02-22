Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Green Compact Launch

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

The transport industry is taking decarbonisation into its own hands and prioritising the transition required with the launch of the Green Compact decarbonisation framework in Auckland on Friday.

The policy was launched by the industry’s peak body, Transporting New Zealand.

"Transport makes up around 20% of New Zealand’s emissions, and heavy vehicle emissions make up around a quarter of that amount. We know that green freight technology is going to accelerate quickly, however full decarbonisation could still be decades away.

"That is why our Green Compact emphasises practical, immediate methods to lower emissions - the ‘low hanging fruit.’ These enduring principles will guide our industry on its policy approach to officials and successive Governments," says Transporting New Zealand CEO, Nick Leggett.

Nick Leggett said that emissions can be reduced today through fuel efficient driving, larger vehicles in key freight areas, and efficient logistics.

"Better roading design and quality will not only lower emissions, it will make our transport system far more resilient so that we can withstand extreme weather events."

These pillars together, play an important part in CO 2 reduction, along with the growing number of smaller battery electric trucks on the road, and hydrogen vehicles entering service.

"It is critical for the road freight sector to demonstrate to its customers and the wider public how the industry is reducing emissions and is committed to sustainability."

Transporting New Zealand adapted the Green Compact from the International Road Transport Union (IRU), which represents 3.5 million road transport companies across the globe. Transporting New Zealand’s commitment to the Green Compact aligns New Zealand’s road freight sector with global industry efforts to reduce emissions.

"It’s up to industry to show we're acting in the here and now. That means doing what we can to reduce emissions and embracing sustainable practices, and supporting the government to build back roads that will withstand the weather, and keep people safe. We are not waiting passively for regulation or technology to determine the future," says Leggett.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>


Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 