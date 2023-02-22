Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Apples And Pears Statement Re Recovery

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Apples and Pears

'The New Zealand apple and pear industry welcomes the first instalment of financial assistance for growers, announced last night by the Government. The recovery grant is a good first step to help growers re-enter their properties and start to plan their clean-up strategy. Having a simple application process is appreciated.

'However, we know that for affected growers, the clean-up process is enormous and ensuring the ongoing employment of our industry’s people will take substantial financial input.

'We have already opened discussions with Government about additional financial assistance. We look forward to hearing about a Covid-style wage support scheme, which will allow growers to mobilise resources to clean-up, save trees and rebuild.'

Richard Punter, Chairman, New Zealand Apples and Pears

