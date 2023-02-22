Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand CEOs Balance Immediate Concerns With The Need For Transformation

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: PwC

Auckland, 22 February 2023 – PwC’s latest CEO Survey results find that immediate challenges such as inflation and macroeconomic volatility are dominating the agenda for local business leaders while they also look to transform their businesses to ensure long-term growth.

These findings have emerged from PwC’s 26th Annual Global CEO Survey which polled 4,410 CEOs in 105 countries including 142 CEOs from New Zealand. The survey was carried out in October and November 2022 - before the recent climate-related events brought new challenges for local business leaders and communities.

The results reveal that 79% of CEOs in this country think global economic growth will decline in the next 12 months compared to last year when 64% thought it would improve. This increasing sense of pessimism is shared by global CEOs of which 73% believe global economic growth will decline.

The results show similar sentiment for New Zealand’s economic growth with 76% of local business leaders believing it will also decline in the next 12 months.

Mark Averill, CEO and Senior Partner at PwC New Zealand says:

“This year our survey results show increased pessimism from local business leaders about growth. Given the challenges of the last few years, including higher interest rates and inflation, these findings are perhaps not surprising. The survey was carried out before the devastating Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. I expect the impact of these events will play out in the results for next year’s survey.

“While the survey results show CEOs are looking to drive profitability in the face of multiple headwinds, we cannot lose sight of longer-term issues. We must maintain momentum and think about how we can best transform our businesses to thrive and remain prosperous into the future. This dual imperative is a complex balancing act for CEOs but one that we need to grapple with for organisations to remain viable in the years to come.”

Inflation and macroeconomic volatility are key concerns

The impact of the economic downturn is on the minds of New Zealand CEOs. The survey results show 38% feel extremely or highly exposed to inflation in the next 12 months followed by macroeconomic volatility at 26%. These concerns remain similar across a five year horizon where CEOs feel they will still be highly or extremely exposed to macroeconomic volatility (23%) and inflation (25%).

Again, these findings show a marked contrast to last year’s results where local business leaders rated health risks as their top concern followed by cyber risks.

“When the survey was carried out late last year, interest rates and inflation were rising and there was widespread talk of a recession. The results clearly illustrate how much of a concern these issues are for CEOs. And, the recent weather-related events will likely create further challenges in the economic outlook,” says Averill.

Transformation is key for long-term success

Alongside some of the immediate challenges, CEOs are also aware of the need to invest in technology to transform their businesses for the long-term. This seems particularly pertinent for New Zealand business leaders as the percentage of CEOs are investing in automating processes and systems in the next 12 months is higher than for their international counterparts (84% of New Zealand CEOs compared to 76% globally and 71% in Asia Pacific).

This trend continues when it comes to deploying technology such as the cloud, AI and others. We find that 76% of local CEOs are looking to deploy this technology in contrast to 69% of global CEOs and 67% in Asia Pacific.

Averill notes, “Investing in technology will play a vital role in helping organisations deal with some of the challenges they currently face and deliver long-term value. The pace of change only continues to increase so business leaders need to think about what interventions they can make now and into the future to remain successful.”

Investing in talent

To further drive long-term transformation, CEOs are investing in their people. Eighty-six percent of local business leaders say they are investing in upskilling their workforce in priority areas in the next 12 months. At the same time, 92% say they are developing leadership and talent to drive the productivity of their workforce.

Managing climate risk is critical

The survey results show that CEOs expect some degree of impact from climate change in the next 12 months. This is mostly in their cost profiles where over 50% expect a moderate, large or very large impact followed by supply chains (33%) and physical assets (12%).

Averill concludes, “The recent climate-related events in this country illustrate just how important it is for businesses to manage their climate risk. It is no longer a choice but a necessity and needs to be high on the agenda of business leaders.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from PwC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>


Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 