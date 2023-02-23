Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Iwi Trust To Build Unique, Multi-Generational Community For 340 Local Whānau

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Owhata Kohanga Rakau

ROTORUA, Thursday, 23nd February 2023: Ōwhata 2B and 7 Trustees, Government representatives and Ngāti Te Roro o te Rangi Iwi gathered to celebrate a soil turning ceremony marking the beginning of an innovative development project in Ōwhata.

Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau is a new-affordable housing scheme from local iwi trusts, Ōwhata 2B and 7 Ahuwhenua Trust that is set to create 93 mixed-tenure homes and will benefit more than 340 local whānau.

A key feature of the housing design is to support multi-generational living, and has 20 specifically designed two-bedroom kaumātua whare at the centre. The houses will be a combination of affordable and social rentals, and mix of one, two, three and four bedroom family homes.

The project received funding from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD), Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga that will assist with construction beginning with earthworks due to commence this week.

Ōwhata 2B & 7 Ahuwhenua Trust Chairman, Jason Rogers, says the housing initiative is the result of a years of planning and a vision to provide whānau security of tenure with new, warm and affordable homes.

“We started with a vision of providing whare for our kaumātua, which is at the heart of this project. As time went on, the project evolved to provide a mix of housing for wider whānau and different circumstances, where an innovative approach to multi-generational living has been taken,” he says.

“We know from experience that those that get the opportunity to live in new, warm homes start to thrive. The stability that this new housing provides will have a significant positive impact on both the residents and the wider community. Close ties to the nearby Ōwhata Marae and a raft of partner support services will further support the hauora (wellbeing) of whānau living here,” says Rogers.

While the development is being built on iwi-owned whenua, MHUD has contributed significant financial support. Initially, the He Taupae fund was utilised for initial site investigations such as master planning, geotechnical investigations etc, and now, the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga will provide funding through its Māori Infrastructure Fund.

Kararaina Calcott-Cribb, Deputy Chief Executive, Tumuaki Te Kāhui – Māori Housing, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), says the Ministry is supporting the Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau Housing Development with $12,500,000.00 towards the development’s infrastructure costs.

“This an important housing project for Rotorua to increase housing supply where it is most needed. We are proud that we are able to support this development and of how it will benefit whānau and the Rotorua community.

“The Ministry’s Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga funding of the project is a commitment to speed up the delivery of Māori-led housing. We know that the need for housing in Rotorua is an urgent issue because new housing has not kept up with the population. This development is another example of how we are helping communities by building more houses where the needs are greatest,” says Calcott-Cribb.

Accommodation shortages in Rotorua have been at critical levels with a lack of new affordable homes. Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau whare will be predominantly owned by the Trust and offered for rent with a number available for ownership.

“For those whānau who wish to express their interest of these homes, please register at www.owhatahousing.co.nz,” says Rogers.

“Many generations of whānau will benefit from the work we are undertaking as kaitiaki of this whenua,” he says.

With the soil turning ceremony now complete, bulk earthworks construction will now commence with the development and houses expected to be ready for occupation next year.

