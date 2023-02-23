Comprehensive Apprenticeships In New Zealand Resources Published

MoneyHub is pleased to announce the publication of first from a series of apprenticeship resources as part of our 2023 plan to help thousands of New Zealanders into trades.

Christopher Walsh, MoneyHub's Head of Research, comments:

"We have published this new guide to help anyone considering pursuing an apprenticeship in New Zealand; we believe it to be an invaluable resource that will help young New Zealanders understand the training and certification process, the eligibility requirements of becoming an apprentice, and the top facts to know before taking the first steps".

"Trades give thousands of young New Zealanders an excellent start in life. I wish more people chose to study a trade - there is a massive skill shortage trades offer many opportunities, especially given the terrible cyclone destruction and years of rebuilding ahead."

"Becoming a tradesperson can be an incredibly rewarding experience that can open many doors for those looking to enter the industry. Apprenticeships are one of the best ways to get started in this field, allowing anyone to gain invaluable experience while earning money simultaneously".

"We'll be updating the guide progressively as apprenticeship programs develop and are thrilled to have worked over the summer to get this in front of students at the start of the 2023 school year".

Notes:

The guide also explains the ongoing changes to the vocational education system in New Zealand, including the upcoming establishment of Te Pūkenga as the unified network/oversight body for ITOs, Polytechnics, Wānanga, and some Private Training Organisations.

