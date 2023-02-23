Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Comprehensive Apprenticeships In New Zealand Resources Published

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Money Hub

MoneyHub is pleased to announce the publication of first from a series of apprenticeship resources as part of our 2023 plan to help thousands of New Zealanders into trades.

Christopher Walsh, MoneyHub's Head of Research, comments:

"We have published this new guide to help anyone considering pursuing an apprenticeship in New Zealand; we believe it to be an invaluable resource that will help young New Zealanders understand the training and certification process, the eligibility requirements of becoming an apprentice, and the top facts to know before taking the first steps".

"Trades give thousands of young New Zealanders an excellent start in life. I wish more people chose to study a trade - there is a massive skill shortage trades offer many opportunities, especially given the terrible cyclone destruction and years of rebuilding ahead."

"Becoming a tradesperson can be an incredibly rewarding experience that can open many doors for those looking to enter the industry. Apprenticeships are one of the best ways to get started in this field, allowing anyone to gain invaluable experience while earning money simultaneously".

"We'll be updating the guide progressively as apprenticeship programs develop and are thrilled to have worked over the summer to get this in front of students at the start of the 2023 school year".

Notes:

The guide also explains the ongoing changes to the vocational education system in New Zealand, including the upcoming establishment of Te Pūkenga as the unified network/oversight body for ITOs, Polytechnics, Wānanga, and some Private Training Organisations.

More Details: Apprenticeships in New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Money Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Increases Official Cash Rate
The Committee agreed that the OCR still needs to increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term... More>>

Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 