Doors Of HELL Open Across The Ditch As Aussie Pizza Industry Set For Shake Up

The doors of HELL have officially opened in Australia, with NZ’s most infamous pizza chain launching its Brisbane store this week, as it sets its sights on shaking up the takeaway pizza industry across the ditch.

Building on the success of a 77-strong franchise network in New Zealand and its reputation for premium quality ingredients and cheeky campaigns, HELL is looking to take its own bite of Australia’s quick-service restaurant sector, worth an estimated $21B. It plans to first grow its footprint across Queensland before looking at nationwide expansion.

Ben Cumming, HELL CEO, says opening in Brisbane first was a deliberate choice.

“Brisbane is a forward-thinking city which has changed substantially over the last ten years. It’s got great infrastructure for us to establish HELL in Australia, but it’s also forecast to keep growing in size and culture. It’s a great fit for us and our plans for expansion across the country,” he says.

HELL is initially aiming to open up to another four stores in the state over the next 12 months and says it differs considerably from other Australian consumer offerings due to its focus on using local, high-quality ingredients with high animal welfare standards, something Australians, like Kiwis, are increasingly seeking out.

“Doing this already establishes us as a market leader in Australia. HELL appeals to people who care about what they eat and choose brands that reflect their values. Our premium ingredients do just that, and in Australia we are offering SPCA-approved chicken, free range eggs, and stall-free pork. People on both sides of the Tasman are looking for sustainable food choices that don’t compromise on size or service and are most importantly delicious,” he says.

The company is no stranger to Australian shores, having been there before. Despite the stores successfully trading, HELL had to exit Australia around the time of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis due to internal funding issues. Steve Willis, who is heading up the Australian operations, says this time is different, as they’ve taken a very deliberate approach in setting HELL up for Australian success in 2023.

“Australians loved HELL and what it delivered the first time we were there, so we know that the pizzas we make hit the mark. Expanding into a new market during a pandemic, with supply chain issues, various delays in many areas, inflation and limited labour, has been challenging, but it’s meant we’ve had to work hard to get the brand set up - and at every point, it’s allowed us to make sure we’ve got things right.”

Ben Cumming says while 2022 might have been the worst year to set up a business in a new country, it’s true to what the company is and what it stands for.

“That’s what we love about HELL. We take risks and push boundaries when others would take the safe option. This is what Australia has to look forward to - pizza that tests the limits and has fun at the same time,” he says.

For more information visit www.hellpizza.nz and www.hellpizza.au

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand's most infamous and well-known brands, with 77 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1,200 staff. Behind the irreverent brand, HELL focuses on quality products at good value, offering consumers an ethical option in convenience foods and specialising in catering carefully for all dietary requirements. HELL supports a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults and IHC's Project Active and is an active member of the local communities in which it operates.

