Bulk ESign Policies

The latest updates to the Employers Toolbox include a new feature extending the flexibility of the eSigning platform.

Through the eSigning platform you now have the ability to electronically send your documents to all staff and get them to acknowledge and accept the document. On top of the obvious benefits of doing all that online quickly and easily, it also serves as proof that this did take place if challenged in the future.

Typical documents you might choose to be distributed this way could be; policies and updates, training records, memorandums of understanding.

Currently there are two places from where you can use this facility:

From Uploaded Documents under eSign Documents on the Dashboard

From Uploaded Staff Documents in a staff member's documents.

Only PDF (.pdf) and Word (.docx) files can be signed this way. Both file formats will be converted to secure PDFs during the signing process.

The below example demonstrates signing a document uploaded to eSign Documents on the Dashboard.

Once you have uploaded your document you will notice the eSign icon on the right hand end of your document's row in the list. Click this to start the process.

You are prompted to select either to 'eSign' or 'Accept'. The 'eSign' option is the traditional process with both parties signing off, the 'Accept' option is this new feature.

