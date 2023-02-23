Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bulk ESign Policies

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Employers Assistance Ltd

The latest updates to the Employers Toolbox include a new feature extending the flexibility of the eSigning platform.

Through the eSigning platform you now have the ability to electronically send your documents to all staff and get them to acknowledge and accept the document. On top of the obvious benefits of doing all that online quickly and easily, it also serves as proof that this did take place if challenged in the future.

Typical documents you might choose to be distributed this way could be; policies and updates, training records, memorandums of understanding.

Currently there are two places from where you can use this facility:

  • From Uploaded Documents under eSign Documents on the Dashboard
  • From Uploaded Staff Documents in a staff member's documents.

Only PDF (.pdf) and Word (.docx) files can be signed this way. Both file formats will be converted to secure PDFs during the signing process.

The below example demonstrates signing a document uploaded to eSign Documents on the Dashboard.

Once you have uploaded your document you will notice the eSign icon on the right hand end of your document's row in the list. Click this to start the process.

You are prompted to select either to 'eSign' or 'Accept'. The 'eSign' option is the traditional process with both parties signing off, the 'Accept' option is this new feature.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Employers Assistance Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Increases Official Cash Rate
The Committee agreed that the OCR still needs to increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term... More>>

Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Insurance Council: Insurers Welcome New Zealand Claims Resolution Service

Insurers welcome the announcement of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) for property owners with house insurance as part of the response to natural disasters... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 