Kiwi Researchers And Educators To Get Connectivity Boost

Monday, 27 February 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: REANNZ

The network that powers up Aotearoa’s research and education sector is set to get a boost as REANNZ and Vodafone (soon to be One NZ) enter a new commercial relationship.

REANNZ manages the national infrastructure for Aotearoa’s advanced research and education network, and was looking for a partner to manage connectivity for its members. Vodafone Infrastructure Partners put in the successful tender and is now set to help REANNZ develop its network across the country over the next four years.

REANNZ’s Chief Executive Amber McEwen says the network is used to enable members to collaborate nationally and globally so having good partners is essential.

“Our advanced network connects researchers and educators, wherever they are – helping them to create, innovate and make important discoveries. Of course, to do this well, we need excellent infrastructure and innovative partners,” she says.

“Our new partnership with Vodafone will help us to grow our network to support the bright future of research and education in this country. Together, we’ll be putting our focus on making our network more resilient, more flexible and more accessible to researchers and educators, wherever they are.”

Vodafone Wholesale & Infrastructure Director, Tony Baird, is delighted to be able to help Kiwi researchers reach for the stars.

“Our mission at Vodafone is to build a more awesome Aotearoa for customers, and this partnership with REANNZ is the perfect catalyst to do just that. We’re passionate about homegrown innovation and the research, education and innovation community are hard at work making that a reality across New Zealand. We are proud to be their network of choice, connecting them to do their vital work.”

In 2022, REANNZ ran a robust tender process via GETS, and Vodafone most closely met the criteria for futureproofing the national network. Over the next four years, Vodafone will provide REANNZ with diverse, transparent, and flexible connectivity between its Points of Presence (PoPs) around the country.

