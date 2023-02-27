Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Standard Drinks Of Alcohol Per Person Decline

Monday, 27 February 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The number of standard drinks per person available for consumption declined to 1.96 per day in 2022, Stats NZ said today. This was a fall of 1.0 percent.

"This is the lowest number of standard drinks available per person in the last 15 years,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

Total spirits available passes total wine available

The total volume of spirits available increased 3.2 percent in 2022 to 103 million litres, while the volume of wine available dropped 5.9 percent to 101 million litres. This continues the trend seen over the last two years.

