Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Green Energy Home Improvement Funding Options Explored In New Online Resource

Monday, 27 February 2023, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Banked

From government grants to home loan top-ups and zero-interest finance deals, a comprehensive new guide assesses all New Zealand funding options for sustainable energy home improvements.

Personal finance information website Banked produced the resource to help New Zealanders fully understand all of the options open to them and help them make the right choice.

“Sustainable home improvements can be a great way for Kiwis to save money on energy costs and ensure their homes are warm and dry,” says Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing at Banked.

“But with so many options out there, finding and choosing the best way to fund one of these home improvement projects can be difficult. That’s why we created a comprehensive guide that explores all of these options, including their pros and cons and eligibility criteria.”

There are a number of ways Kiwis are improving the energy efficiency of their homes and reducing their environmental impact. These include installing more efficient heating systems such as heat pumps and wood burners, or adding wall or ceiling insulation or double-glazed windows.

Sustainable energy solutions, such as installing solar panels or even small-scale hydro or geothermal systems, are also becoming increasingly popular. According to data from SEANZ solar panel installs grew by around 36% over the previous year.

Banked’s guide explores the funding options for sustainable and energy efficiency home improvements, including:

- home loan top-ups, including those from ANZ, Kiwibank, and other banks

- the Warmer Kiwi Homes grant

- 0% interest, long-term finance deals offered by several credit cards

- funding schemes available from regional and district councils.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Banked on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>



Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


Consumer NZ: Our Cook Strait Ferry Operators Need To Up Their Game

Consumer NZ is calling out our Cook Strait ferry operators for their customer service failures. “Many people across the country continue to experience travel woes... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 