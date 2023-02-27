Green Energy Home Improvement Funding Options Explored In New Online Resource

From government grants to home loan top-ups and zero-interest finance deals, a comprehensive new guide assesses all New Zealand funding options for sustainable energy home improvements.

Personal finance information website Banked produced the resource to help New Zealanders fully understand all of the options open to them and help them make the right choice.

“Sustainable home improvements can be a great way for Kiwis to save money on energy costs and ensure their homes are warm and dry,” says Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing at Banked.

“But with so many options out there, finding and choosing the best way to fund one of these home improvement projects can be difficult. That’s why we created a comprehensive guide that explores all of these options, including their pros and cons and eligibility criteria.”

There are a number of ways Kiwis are improving the energy efficiency of their homes and reducing their environmental impact. These include installing more efficient heating systems such as heat pumps and wood burners, or adding wall or ceiling insulation or double-glazed windows.

Sustainable energy solutions, such as installing solar panels or even small-scale hydro or geothermal systems, are also becoming increasingly popular. According to data from SEANZ solar panel installs grew by around 36% over the previous year.

Banked’s guide explores the funding options for sustainable and energy efficiency home improvements, including:

- home loan top-ups, including those from ANZ, Kiwibank, and other banks

- the Warmer Kiwi Homes grant

- 0% interest, long-term finance deals offered by several credit cards

- funding schemes available from regional and district councils.

