Kiwibank Launches New, More Inclusive EFTPOS, Debit And Credit Cards

Kiwibank customers can now access a new suite of EFTPOS, credit and debit cards that will cater to a wide range of accessibility needs. Available as new and replacement cards, they will feature a range of improvements targeted at making banking easier for all Kiwi.

“Kiwibank is invested in becoming the bank of choice for even more Kiwi. Our new look cards are part of our commitment to helping Kiwi thrive, which is visually represented through the design feature of the native harakeke plant,” says Simon Hofmann GM Brand & Marketing for Kiwibank.

“It was important the new card designs had customers at the heart of our decision making. For Kiwibank, the functional concept of thriving means our cards need to deliver for our customers diverse needs.

“We researched what our customers want and spent our time listening and gathering feedback before implementing our changes. We had input from the Disabled Persons Assembly and Blind Low Vision organisations to advise us on accessibility features that help to make our cards accessible to all our customers.”

Dan Shepherd, Head of Access and Awareness at Blind Low Vision New Zealand said the changes Kiwibank has made to banking cards will absolutely improve the banking experience for blind and low vision customers.

“We are always excited to partner with businesses like Kiwibank, that are making accessibility a priority for their customers. The customer experience will drastically improve with these new accessibility features. They will allow a blind or low vision customer to manage their daily finances with confidence when transacting with Kiwibank.

“Kiwibank really needs to be applauded with regards to the braille feature, the difference that is going to make to a blind user is almost unmeasurable.”

Keeping true to Kiwibank’s sustainability goals to not create unnecessary waste, the cards are made form 82% recycled plastic and new cards will be issued by Kiwibank when customers’ cards expire. Customers can also choose the new debit card design when ordering a new card, or a replacement is needed due to loss or damage.

“We’re also excited as part of this launch, to offer our new rainbow card design in time for Pride Month. The new card features the Kahukura Kāpuia design, Kiwibank’s bespoke rainbow symbol that reflects our view of inclusiveness and helps build a sense of belonging with customers and with our people.

“Our new cards with their focus on accessibility for all Kiwi are a part of our responsibility as a B Corp certified company, that means playing our part in creating an inclusive and sustainable economy,” says Simon Hofmann.

“We are continuing to grow and support Kiwi, balancing purpose and performance to make Aotearoa better off.”

