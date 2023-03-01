Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Help Wanted: Quarter-million Worker Shortfall By 2048

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 7:16 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

New research shows New Zealand’s need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, BusinessNZ says.

Sense Partners’ The future of workforce supply, a new report commissioned by BusinessNZ, shows that without policy changes our tightest ever labour market will get tighter.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says this report "proves there is no slack in our labour market".

"We are in a global war for talent and New Zealand’s labour shortage is the most intense in the OECD.

"Inaction is not an option and the labour market will not correct itself. As our ageing population retires from the workforce, sufficient immigration is needed to boost the economy."

Mr. Hope says BusinessNZ favours simple, open and permissive immigration policy.

"It’s not just a numbers game. The diversity of skills, experiences and networks migrants provide can combine with local skills to help New Zealand businesses thrive."

Besides immigration, the report demonstrates additional measures for Government to chart a course out of the current labour crisis.

"Things like increasing participation and employment of Maori, Pasifika, women, and older people, to help close the workforce gap. Or by making capital investment in labour-saving technology simpler.

"We look forward to the Government working closely and at pace with industries to ensure we’re getting the skills we need, where they are needed."

The full report by Sense Partners is attached and can be found on the BusinessNZ website from today.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm
The Reserve Bank’s past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview. “Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates... More>>



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: January 2023

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market... More>>


Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 