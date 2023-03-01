Increased Year On Year Gaming Machine Funding Set To Benefit Aotearoa

Despite a downturn in gaming machine profits (GMP) in the fourth quarter of last year, the overall yearly total for 2022 crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time since 2003.

Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand (GMANZ) Independent Chair, Peter Dengate Thrush, said he is pleased that the industry is in such good health.

“It means that the sector will be able to make a substantial contribution to the Problem Gambling Levy, and also offer more surety for the thousands of community organisations nationwide which rely on gaming machine funds” he said.

“We want to see problem gambling reduced from its current 0.2 per cent of gamblers to zero, and by being able to give even more to the Problem Gambling Levy we think we can help head in that direction.

“We are also expecting a massive number of applications from community groups in areas of the country damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. With this increased amount of money, those Charitable Societies that can, are ready and keen to help with as many grants as they can, as quickly as possible,” said Mr Dengate Thrush.

The last time GMP was this high was 20 years ago in 2003. Since then there have been tighter regulations, substantial inflation, more help for those who suffer harm, and the people who work in venues with gaming machines getting better training.

“We haven’t seen any real increase in problem gambling in well over a decade, and so to see GMP go up while harm doesn’t is a good sign. Of course, there are those who still are at risk of harm and we hope that the increase in our levy contribution will mean more people can get access to the support and help they need.”

“We are especially pleased as 100 per cent of our profits, after prizes are paid and operating costs covered, go back to the community in the form of grants. This means a huge amount per year will continue to be available for emergency response services, disability support groups, arts and culture, sports clubs, and other initiatives spread around Aotearoa.

“We’re expecting the next funding rounds will focus heavily on rebuilding damaged community facilities from recent weather events. We’re pleased we’re able to contribute to that rebuild,” said Dengate Thrush.

© Scoop Media

