FRAMECAD Appoints Rob Heebink As CEO

FRAMECAD has announced the appointment of Rob Heebink as CEO. Rob has been FRAMECAD’s Chief Technology Officer since July 2022 and previously worked at Gallagher Group where he led the research and development team for 14 years. Founder and former CEO Mark Taylor steps into the role of Executive Director of the FRAMECAD Group.



FRAMECAD is the world’s most advanced end-to-end steel frame building system for both residential and commercial construction. FRAMECAD’s technology and design-led methodology is transforming the construction industry from traditional construction methods to cold-formed steel and off-site manufacturing.

Mark Taylor says the appointment of Rob Heebink is the culmination of FRAMECAD expanding its leadership team for the past 18 months to accelerate growth. “We’ve added multiple roles to the leadership team, both locally and within our key markets, to structure the company for its next phase of growth. The next logical step was to appoint a new CEO to lead this team. I plan to devote my time to support the business and to work with Rob and the team to identify emerging opportunities, strategic partnerships and accelerated growth initiatives.”

“I've known Rob for 12 years. He was my top pick for CTO and he’s been a great fit for the business and the team. Rob as CEO sends a clear signal to our customers and the market that we’ll continue to put our product leadership to the fore while remaining focused on our customers’ ongoing success.”

FRAMECAD Executive Chair Mike Riley says while the company undertook a global search for the role, ultimately, Heebink was the right candidate. “Rob has demonstrated he understands both the challenges and the opportunities of executing a product-led growth strategy on a global scale. The market opportunity for the FRAMECAD building system is large, and growing. The challenges of constantly changing building practices in an industry subject to accelerating climate change and materials shortages present enormous opportunities for FRAMECAD’s innovation and vision for the future of construction.

Heebink says he’s excited by the opportunity to lead one of New Zealand’s export success stories. “New Zealand needs globally successful companies that create high-value jobs. FRAMECAD is realizing that potential, as a successful company with a large international footprint and the potential to scale significantly. I’ve been part of leadership teams of technology exporters for close to 20 years. Having seen the potential FRAMECAD has, I’m ready to tackle this opportunity to take the company to the next stage of its journey.”

