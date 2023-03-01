New Home Consents Down For January

There were 2,777 new homes consented in January 2023, down 2.0 percent compared with January 2022, Stats NZ said today.

“Fewer stand-alone houses were consented in January 2023 compared with January 2022, contributing to the overall decrease,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In January 2023, there were 1,067 stand-alone houses consented, down 26 percent compared with January 2022. There were 1,710 multi-unit homes consented, up 22 percent.

