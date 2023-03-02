Mental Wellbeing Support For Business

Government has reinstated its one-on-one wellbeing support for those engaged in business but have been impacted by recent weather events. Ongoing uncertainty has imposed significant levels of pressure and stress on business with many simply overwhelmed by the challenges in front of them before they can resume normal business.

Business owners and managers can apply for the confidential one-on-one professional mental health support by visiting firststeps.nz and filling out a simple application. This will give them free access to support from qualified health and wellbeing providers. ( firststeps.nz is managed by the Auckland Business Chamber).

Michael Barnett, who leads the firststeps initiative said that the Chamber has a list of preferred providers but has partnered with Clearhead who have over 500 mental health professionals across NZ. Dr Angela Lim who is the CEO of Clearhead says the best way to deal with the trauma and stress people will be suffering is to ensure they get timely support when they are feeling overwhelmed and hopeless.

Barnett says there are some areas in NZ that have been devastated and addressing the mental health and wellbeing issues of people is a priority. “Having support available early will impact on relationships at work, at home and in the community – it will also enable people to approach their return to work with the right support and the best attitude”.

People should visit firststeps.nz and fill out the application.

© Scoop Media

