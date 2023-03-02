Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mental Wellbeing Support For Business

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 9:32 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Government has reinstated its one-on-one wellbeing support for those engaged in business but have been impacted by recent weather events. Ongoing uncertainty has imposed significant levels of pressure and stress on business with many simply overwhelmed by the challenges in front of them before they can resume normal business.

Business owners and managers can apply for the confidential one-on-one professional mental health support by visiting firststeps.nz and filling out a simple application. This will give them free access to support from qualified health and wellbeing providers. ( firststeps.nz is managed by the Auckland Business Chamber).

Michael Barnett, who leads the firststeps initiative said that the Chamber has a list of preferred providers but has partnered with Clearhead who have over 500 mental health professionals across NZ. Dr Angela Lim who is the CEO of Clearhead says the best way to deal with the trauma and stress people will be suffering is to ensure they get timely support when they are feeling overwhelmed and hopeless.

Barnett says there are some areas in NZ that have been devastated and addressing the mental health and wellbeing issues of people is a priority. “Having support available early will impact on relationships at work, at home and in the community – it will also enable people to approach their return to work with the right support and the best attitude”.

People should visit firststeps.nz and fill out the application.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

BusinessNZ: Help Wanted: Quarter-million Worker Shortfall By 2048
New research shows New Zealand’s need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, BusinessNZ says... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm
The Reserve Bank’s past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview. “Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates... More>>



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>



Statistics: New Home Consents Down For January
There were 2,777 new homes consented in January 2023, down 2.0 percent compared with January 2022, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: January 2023

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market... More>>


Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 