Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter

BusinessNZ: Help Wanted: Quarter-million Worker Shortfall By 2048

New research shows New Zealand's need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, BusinessNZ says...



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm

The Reserve Bank's past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac's latest Economic Overview. "Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates...





Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026

A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years...




