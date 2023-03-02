Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today.
“The increase in travel exports was mainly driven by increased international passenger numbers,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.
“This is due to the continued relaxing of travel restrictions in the December 2022 quarter.”
