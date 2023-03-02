Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Otautahi Business Stepping Up To Take On The $64.8 Billion F Word

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Grater Goods

Christchurch-based producer of premium plant-based delicatessen goods, Grater Goods, has announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign. The campaign aims to raise funds for continued expansion in the New Zealand market, as well as entry into the fast-growing Australian market.

Grater Goods has partnered with Equitise, a leading equity crowdfunding platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company is excited to offer its supporters and customers the opportunity to invest in the future growth of the business.

Plant based options are here to stay and it’s an industry that’s growing exponentially worldwide. Consumers are hungry for meat alternatives and the Asia-Pacific region may command the largest share of the global plant based market in the near future. With predictions from Bloomberg scenario analysis suggesting a growth to 64.8 billion in 2030 for this region alone, up from 13.5 billion in 2020.


Demand for these options largely stems from shoppers looking to occasionally swap out meat proteins with something better for the climate. Flexetarians are a key demographic for Grater Goods, alongside plant-curious foodies and loyal vegan and vegetarian supporters.

Grater Goods' key point of difference is focusing on special occasion party food that is decadent, looks impressive and involves no preparation or additional cooking. The brand boasts over 20 high-quality, hand-made charcuterie products in its range, including soft cheeses and cured meats. Grater Goods has leaned into European deli sensibilities and combined this approach with ancient Chinese techniques to bring out big flavours that hit all the same pleasure points and textures of traditional antipasti.

Previous investors in the company include IceHouse Ventures and Hillfarrance.

Grater Goods is now looking to scale by increasing production capacity through bigger equipment and growing its product range through research and development.

With sights firmly set on expanding to Australia, a region with five times the opportunity and the second fastest plant-based market in the world, this capital injection will also be used to develop effective marketing and sales strategy to support this step.

The gourmet food we’re making is not only more sustainable than its traditional counterparts but lower in fat, super high in protein, and cholesterol-free but it’s actually delicious. We call ourselves ethical hedonists, because you no longer need to choose between pleasure and principals,” says co-founder and CEO, Flip Grater.

Investors will have the opportunity to express interest and register from 23rd February. The minimum amount to invest is a few hundred dollars. Grater Goods is also offering a range of rewards for backers, including product discounts and merchandise.

To learn more about the campaign and to invest in Grater Goods, visit https://equitise.com/offer/grater-goods

Find more from Grater Goods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
