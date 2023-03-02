EPA Looks To Revise Cosmetics Rules

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking views on updating the rules for certain ingredients found in cosmetic products.

The proposal is for a number of changes to the existing rules to align with developments in the European Union (EU) and further protect consumers.

Among the EPA’s proposed changes is a requirement for products that are not classed as hazardous substances, but which include a hazardous ingredient, to comply with the existing rules.

"This will make it easier to enforce rules for banned and restricted ingredients that may be in cosmetic products," says Dr Shaun Presow, Hazardous Substances Reassessments Manager.

"We’re committed to keeping cosmetics rules up to date and these changes will continue to help protect New Zealanders and our environment."

The EPA is also proposing to ban the use of all PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as forever chemicals, in cosmetic products from 31 December 2025.

PFAS are sometimes used as ingredients in products such as nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipstick, and mascara. They are used to condition and smooth the skin, making it appear shiny, or to improve product spreadability.

"PFAS are not essential ingredients in cosmetics, and international research suggests that they’re only found in a small number of products. But these chemicals don’t easily break down and may build up in our bodies," says Dr Presow.

"What we are proposing is a precaution and, if accepted, would make New Zealand one of the first countries in the world to take this step."

The state of California in the USA was the first major jurisdiction to ban all PFAS in cosmetics in September 2022. This ban will take effect from 1 January 2025.

The EU is also considering a wide-ranging ban on PFAS in all non-essential products, including cosmetics.

This public consultation enables the wider public and those in relevant industries to provide additional information and feedback on the proposed rule changes for cosmetic products.

Submitters can provide information, make comments, and raise issues to contribute to the EPA decision-making process.

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on 31 May 2023.

Full details of proposed changes to cosmetic products rules.

© Scoop Media

