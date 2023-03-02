Fusion5 Appoints Sven Martin As New CEO

Australasian business solutions company Fusion5 today announced the appointment of current Fusion5 Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Sven Martin, as its new CEO. Sven will take over the reins from founder and current CEO Rebecca Tohill in early May 2023.

Under Rebecca’s leadership, Fusion5 has grown from a start-up team of four in Wellington 20 years ago to a $160 million-dollar plus trans-Tasman revenue enterprise, recognised as a leading partner for global technologies including Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, IBM and more recently, ServiceNow. Fusion5 provides a full range of consulting services, from implementation and delivery, to change management, support services and training for over 1000 customers, and has achieved numerous industry awards for customer-focussed excellence.

Sven joined Fusion5 in 2009 and was appointed an Executive Director in 2016. In 2020, he took on the role of CRO for Australia and New Zealand.

Sven says he is honoured to be asked to follow on from Rebecca. "Rebecca has been a driving force behind the success and consistent growth of Fusion5. She is an extremely capable leader and will leave a legacy of excellence - our people, practices, solutions, brands, and enduring partnerships with our customers and vendors - in her wake."

[Sven] says that despite the change in leadership, it will be largely business-as-usual for Fusion5. "We have strong foundations in place for continued growth, and they are ably backed by an incredibly experienced and competent team of leaders within our business. We will carry on investing in the technologies we know our customers need to support their digital transformation, progress our strategy of acquisition, and continue to put our people and customers at the centre of everything we do."

While the next 12 months in the new role will be a time of change for [Sven], he’s excited by the challenges. "As well as taking on new responsibilities as CEO, I’ll be handing over some of the portfolios I’ve been managing to other leaders within the business - so they will have the opportunity to further their own experience and careers. So, it will be growth all round - and that’s always positive, and in line with our company motto; Making Potential Reality."

Rebecca says, "Fusion5 is in great hands with Sven as the new CEO. The decision to appoint him was unanimous at the board level. As someone I know well and have considerable respect for, I’m delighted he’s taking on the role. The business has a clear direction, and I expect the input of fresh energy under his leadership will only accelerate Fusion5’s growth."

A passionate supporter of New Zealand’s up-and-coming swimming talent, and a champion swimmer in her own right, Rebecca will remain on Fusion5’s Executive Team and Board for the foreseeable future. Although taking more of a backseat in the day-to-day management of Fusion5, she’s not expecting to hang up a ‘gone swimming’ sign for a while to come.

© Scoop Media

