Preparations Underway For Business Mission To New Zealand

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: Investment Fiji

The Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications is laying the groundwork for a five-day outbound mission to be held in Auckland and Wellington from 20-24 March, 2023.

Gathering approximately 150 participants including over 50 Fiji business leaders the mission's goal is to further reinvigorate Fiji’s growing trade and investment market in New Zealand and will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Hon. Manoa Kamikamica.

“The Mission aims to leverage export and investment opportunities in New Zealand as the upcoming Trade and Investment mission aims to strengthen cooperation on business to business and people to people partnerships across the sectors,” said Hon. Kamikamica.

“We look ahead to effectively promoting market opportunities and incentives available in Fiji to New Zealand investors and traders as our intention is to secure markets for the businesses part of the week-long event and beyond,” Hon. Deputy Prime Minister added.

“Fiji and New Zealand share a strong bilateral economic relation, and as a key trading partner for Fiji, this mission has a myriad of opportunities to upsell the Fiji brand,” he added.

“We are also keen to harness the potential, expertise and knowledge of our vibrant diaspora in New Zealand,” Hon. Deputy Prime Minister added.

The five-day outbound mission, organized by the Investment Fiji in collaboration with the Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission (Australia and New Zealand), Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand, New Zealand Fiji Business Council and Fiji New Zealand Business Council, will allow private sector organizations to participate in business-to-business meetings and networking events.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kamal Chetty has reaffirmed that the Fiji delegation will be able to forge deeper connections with their counterparts in New Zealand to explore opportunities across manufacturing, services, agriculture, food and beverage, tourism, infrastructure and telecommunication sectors to mention a few.

“The investment and trade mission to New Zealand will provide multifaceted opportunities for the business delegation to connect and extend their services outside of Fiji,” said Mr Chetty.

“This will be a key event for our delegation to network with some big players in the market and understand what standards and best practices are needed for them to enhance their operations and reach new markets alongside attracting investment opportunities into Fiji,” he added.

“At the same time, the private sector organizations and business leaders from New Zealand will be able to get first-hand information from our Government agencies on the investment opportunities and incentives and doing business in Fiji.”

Representatives from Fiji Government as part of the outbound mission include the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fiji Immigration, iTaukei Lands Trust Board, Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

