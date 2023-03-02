NZME Renews Partnership With One New Zealand Warriors

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors, as the team returns to its New Zealand base after three long years in Australia due to Covid.

The two-year agreement will see NZME bring their audiences closer to the action using the breadth of the media company’s print, digital and radio platforms, including the New Zealand Herald, Flava and The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC).

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs says the company is proud to be extending its support of the One Zealand Warriors as they return to the field for the 2023 NRL season.

“Throughout our long-standing partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors, we’ve provided unparalleled coverage of the team’s victories and defeats, helping connect fans across Aotearoa to all the action. We’re really looking forward to continuing our relationship with the team and providing extensive coverage to our audiences for the years to come,” he said.

One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club is thrilled to have NZME’s continued support.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with NZME, enabling us to continue to reach and engage with our fans and supporters throughout the nation as we take on the 2023 season,” he said.

In addition to the media company covering all the One New Zealand Warriors action, NZME’s The ACC will be commentating all games live on Sky Sport.

“The beloved One New Zealand Warriors have incredibly passionate fans matched only by our own commentary team of Dai Henwood, Ben Hurley and Chris Key so we’re pretty excited about covering the upcoming season,” said General Manager of The ACC, Mike Lane.

