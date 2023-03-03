Cyclone & Flood Response Fund For Business

Cyclone Gabrielle has brought many businesses in Hawke’s Bay to their knees. The storm caused significant damage to property, equipment, structures, vehicles, and customer-facing areas. Businesses are facing cashflow issues due to challenges with customer access, inability to source stock, supply chain disruptions, and damage to equipment and premises. The effects of the cyclone have left many businesses struggling to operate as usual, with a delay in insurance assessment and repairs adding another layer of difficulty to recovery efforts.

In response to challenges faced by businesses in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Central Government announced a $50M nationwide support package for businesses and Primary Industries. In Hawke’s Bay, part of this package has been allocated to Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce as the local delivery partner to administer grants of up to $40,000 per business.

Applications are now open, and this grant is a welcome boost for the Hawke's Bay region, offering a lifeline to businesses struggling to recover from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. It is heartening to see the government stepping in to provide targeted support for those affected by the storm, helping to ensure the local economy can recover and rebuild.

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce is an independent voice for Hawke’s Bay Businesses and has built strong, lasting relationships with stakeholders across the region. By working with our networks in Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay, we aim to reach all businesses who are in need of support.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council are mobilising support for businesses to assist with the application process. Business owners can contact Economic Development Lead, Bevan Trotman, at the Waipawa Library.

As we look to the future, it is important to remain optimistic and supportive of the Hawke's Bay region and its communities. Despite the challenges posed by the cyclone, we have seen communities come together to support each other and work towards recovery. The government's Cyclone and Flood Recovery for Businesses grant is a critical step towards rebuilding and supporting the region's businesses, and we must continue to work together to ensure the Hawke's Bay region remains strong and resilient.

Grant criteria:

business must be primarily located in Hawke's Bay

face significant cashflow issues due to continued challenges with customer access, ability to source stock, supply chain issues, inability to operate as usual due to physical damage to equipment or premises, or delay in insurance assessment and repairs

be an otherwise viable business both before and after the flooding

not have received any funding from the MPI recovery fund

commit to acting in line with employment law and with due regard to employees

have fewer than 50 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees.

