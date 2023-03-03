Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Women Told Not To Skip Their Next Eye Check Due To Fears They May Be Living With Treatable Conditions

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: SpecSavers

March 2023 – Optometrists across the country are concerned that New Zealand women are not looking after their eye health and could be dismissing minor problems or irritations that could result in a more sinister health diagnosis if left untreated.

This comes after new research commissioned by Specsavers New Zealand1 has revealed that shockingly, 89 percent of New Zealand women admit to having experienced an issue with their eye, but nearly quarter of those (23%) said they didn’t see an optometrist or a healthcare professional for their last eye issue and just waited for it to go away on its own.

The equivalent of more than one-third of Kiwi women have never had their eyes checked, or can’t recall the last time they did, leaving them unknowingly vulnerable to conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts.

Women also tended to put the needs of their children or their work ahead of their own medical needs. The Specsavers research uncovered that 37% of women had cancelled or postposted a medical appointment to prioritise the needs of children over their own health. Another third had prioritised work.

Specsavers Optometrist, Sima Lal says women need to start putting themselves first and prioritising their health, and this includes getting their eyes tested regularly because it’s more than just a vision test, it’s an eye health check.

“It’s critical for women to get regular eye checks because some conditions aren’t obvious and may be brought on by factors such as family history, sun exposure, medication or could just be incidental in nature.

“Not only is getting your eyes tested regularly extremely important because many eye conditions are characterised by silent symptoms, but we would especially encourage you to come in if you have noticed changes to your eyes or are dealing with ongoing, irritating problems. Simply waiting for the problem to go away can be detrimental to your eyes and overall health,” continued Lal.

Life can get busy - with work, study, and family to take care of it can be hard to find time for health. This sentiment was reflected in the research that found that running out of time to attend medical appointments (21%) was a common response.

“I know it can be difficult, especially if you have family or work commitments, but without our sight, we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do for the people who need us,” Lal concluded.

Other key findings from the research included:

  • 17% of respondents had never had an eye health check-up
  • Nearly half were unaware that hormones and age can impact eye health in women
  • While one in four have eye tests every two years or more, a quarter of respondents say it is either over five years or they can’t remember

A routine eye test should be scheduled every two years or sooner if you notice any changes. Specsavers is calling on all women to prioritise their health and book in an eye test. Visit https://www.specsavers.co.nz/stores to book your appointment or for more information.

Specsavers offer free eye check-ups to New Zealanders under the age of 16 every two years. Those on a lower-income and with government issued Community Services Cards can also access a range of subsidised services and products through Specsavers. Those signed up with Southern Cross health insurance are eligible for half price eye-tests, and AA members can access those eye-tests for free.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from SpecSavers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Help Wanted: Quarter-million Worker Shortfall By 2048
New research shows New Zealand’s need for workers will outstrip supply by a quarter of a million people by 2048, BusinessNZ says... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2023 – Weathering The Storm
The Reserve Bank’s past efforts to tighten monetary policy will really come home to roost this year, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview. “Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling onto much higher interest rates... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>


Statistics: New Home Consents Down For January
There were 2,777 new homes consented in January 2023, down 2.0 percent compared with January 2022, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: January 2023

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 