Women Told Not To Skip Their Next Eye Check Due To Fears They May Be Living With Treatable Conditions

March 2023 – Optometrists across the country are concerned that New Zealand women are not looking after their eye health and could be dismissing minor problems or irritations that could result in a more sinister health diagnosis if left untreated.

This comes after new research commissioned by Specsavers New Zealand1 has revealed that shockingly, 89 percent of New Zealand women admit to having experienced an issue with their eye, but nearly quarter of those (23%) said they didn’t see an optometrist or a healthcare professional for their last eye issue and just waited for it to go away on its own.

The equivalent of more than one-third of Kiwi women have never had their eyes checked, or can’t recall the last time they did, leaving them unknowingly vulnerable to conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts.

Women also tended to put the needs of their children or their work ahead of their own medical needs. The Specsavers research uncovered that 37% of women had cancelled or postposted a medical appointment to prioritise the needs of children over their own health. Another third had prioritised work.

Specsavers Optometrist, Sima Lal says women need to start putting themselves first and prioritising their health, and this includes getting their eyes tested regularly because it’s more than just a vision test, it’s an eye health check.

“It’s critical for women to get regular eye checks because some conditions aren’t obvious and may be brought on by factors such as family history, sun exposure, medication or could just be incidental in nature.

“Not only is getting your eyes tested regularly extremely important because many eye conditions are characterised by silent symptoms, but we would especially encourage you to come in if you have noticed changes to your eyes or are dealing with ongoing, irritating problems. Simply waiting for the problem to go away can be detrimental to your eyes and overall health,” continued Lal.

Life can get busy - with work, study, and family to take care of it can be hard to find time for health. This sentiment was reflected in the research that found that running out of time to attend medical appointments (21%) was a common response.

“I know it can be difficult, especially if you have family or work commitments, but without our sight, we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do for the people who need us,” Lal concluded.

Other key findings from the research included:

17% of respondents had never had an eye health check-up

Nearly half were unaware that hormones and age can impact eye health in women

While one in four have eye tests every two years or more, a quarter of respondents say it is either over five years or they can’t remember

A routine eye test should be scheduled every two years or sooner if you notice any changes. Specsavers is calling on all women to prioritise their health and book in an eye test. Visit https://www.specsavers.co.nz/stores to book your appointment or for more information.

Specsavers offer free eye check-ups to New Zealanders under the age of 16 every two years. Those on a lower-income and with government issued Community Services Cards can also access a range of subsidised services and products through Specsavers. Those signed up with Southern Cross health insurance are eligible for half price eye-tests, and AA members can access those eye-tests for free.

