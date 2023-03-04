Passion And Flexibility Successful Recipe For Central Plateau Winners

A passion for success, combined with a desire to get ahead and the ability to be flexible in an ever-changing dairy industry is a winning recipe for a Taupo couple.

Kevin and Nicole Oppert were announced the winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner held at the Rydges Rotorua on Friday night. The other big winners were Mohammed (Jay) Arifin, who was named the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year, and Jasmine Hall, the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Due to entrants withdrawing from the Share Farmer category, Central Plateau Share Farmer entrant scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions.

This also means merit awards were awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level.

Kevin credits his 2017 experience as a Dairy Manager entrant as giving him a better understanding of his management techniques, which led to their first contract-milking position.

“We both loved being outside and have a passion for animals and working on the land,” says Nicole. “We love all aspects of farming – the challenges and all.”

The freedom and space they have to raise their family makes dairying an appealing career choice. “It’s a lifestyle as well as a career for all of us to love.”

The Opperts contract milk for Roger and Amanda Garland, on a 178ha Taupo property, milking 560 cows. They won $14450 in prizes and four merit awards.

Kevin and Nicole are excited about the use of technology in farming and where this might lead, in on-farm scenarios as well as recording and admin.

“We’re young and versatile enough to adapt and fit into any future within the dairy industry.”

The couple are frustrated at the negativity “around the 1% of the industry – 99% of farmers strive for healthy animals and productive land.”

There have been a few challenges in their career, including staff, growing equity and starting their own business at a young age.

“Each morning is a morning closer to reaching our goal of potential farm ownership,” says Kevin. “Our family drives us to succeed even when times are hard – tomorrow is always another day!”

The Opperts are proud of achieving record production on different systems and of progressing their careers from farm assistant in 2009 to self-employed contract milkers.

Nicole and Kevin (both aged 30) identify people as a strength of their business. “We create an optimistic team environment where everyone feels included, with open communication with the owner and employees.”

“Our relationship with each other is also a strength,” says Nicole. “We support each other’s decisions, have the same goals for the future, work well together and both have the drive to run a successful business.”

Future farming goals include equity partnership on their current contract milking role as they love the farm, location, herd size and community.

“We have the passion for success, the drive to get ahead and to adapt to the ever-changing dairy industry.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

Runners-up in the Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year competition were Buddhi Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige who won $10,075 in prizes and four merit awards.

The couple are contract milkers for Greg MaCulouggh and Jose Franco on their 153ha Rotorua property, milking 520 cows.

The couple began dairy farming in New Zealand 13 years ago in Rakaia. Buddhi holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, majoring in Animal Science and enjoys working with animals. He is currently studying for a Post Graduate Diploma in Food Safety through Massey University.

“We are passionate about the new automated and sophisticated technology, which helps us to produce the finest-quality raw milk at the farm gate.”

Praise for a job well done and believing in their work provides Buddhi and Chamila with the motivation to keep going through tougher times. “It’s good to know you are appreciated, and it’s also good to know that our work is producing results that matter to people everywhere.

The winner of the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year competition, Mohammad (Jay) Arifin, came from a farming background in Indonesia before arriving in New Zealand in 2008.

He works on the Wairarapa Moana Incorporation’s Mangakino 289ha property, milking 1055 cows. He won $9,047 in prizes and three merit awards.

“I entered the Awards for the first time this year as I want to be more involved in the dairy industry and gain new experiences.”

“Farming is my passion, and I love being on-farm and seeing my cows healthy and happy.”

During challenging times on-farm Mohammad calls upon that passion to stay motivated. “It’s my responsibility to achieve my goals.”

The 42-year-old is proud of his achievements in the Wairarapa Moana Awards over the past few years, including: Dairy Unit of the Year, Nga Tangata (Developing People), Financial, Values and Farm Pride and winner of Whakamaru School biggest bull calves competition for three consecutive years.

“I began at the bottom of my career in New Zealand and have had good support and progression opportunities from my employer,” he says. “I’m proud of where I am in my current role.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Manager category went to Gavin Humphrey who is Farm Manager on the Wairarapa Moana Inc 337ha Mangakino property, milking 1060 cows. He won $3,582 in prizes.

Gavin placed third in the same category last year and found the programme beneficial in enabling him to evaluate himself and his family’s future and goals.

“I’ve been in and out of the dairy farming industry since 2000, but I was always drawn back to what I enjoyed and did well,” says the 39-year-old. “I’ve worked my way up the ladder beginning with relief milking than onto farm assistant positions and progressing to managing.”

“The challenge of our ever-changing social, environmental and economic environment drew me back to dairy. I now have a passion in assisting people progress in the industry and help them to find their potential and reach their goals.”

The 40-year-old would love to see every farm in New Zealand united on a sustainable strategy to ensure the dairy industry is price-makers, not price-takers.

“The world WANTS our products – let’s find a way to ensure they NEED it.”

Gavin identifies his proudest moment on-farm as his first sole charge role, producing 1746ms ha, 510ms cow and 108% live wight, with 0.5% stock losses and he’s proud knowing that sharing his story has motivated others to strive for something bigger.

“We take great pride in giving our staff opportunities to help them grow and strive for their career goals.

Gavin identifies his biggest challenge as himself. “Once I learned to ask for help, the path to the future appeared,” he says.

Gavin identifies the farm’s robust strategies as a strength, along with the knowledge that the business is always looking for ways to stay ahead of the social, environmental and economic changes.

“We are one farm amongst a group of twelve and this gives us the ability to collaborate and share data, enabling us to review and re-plan year-on-year, to maximise profit and minimise waste.

Together with his wife Karyn (38), Gavin’s future farming goals include farm ownership and with a shorter term goal of share-milking in two years.

“My wife and I have worked hard over the last 19 years, raising our children Jack (19) and Grace (16) in a balanced and stable upbringing within the dairy industry.”

“We strongly believe dairy farming is a lifestyle, not a job. We think raising our kids in this industry has made them who they are today, and we wouldn’t change that.”

Third placegetter in the Dairy Manager category was awarded to Ben Purua, a farm manager from Tirau, who is working on Jack and Tiz Scheres’ and Chap and Ashleigh Zwiers’ 187ha property, milking 540 cows.

Ben has entered the Awards previously and was a finalist in the 2021 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Awards.

“I love meeting people in the industry that have a passion for farming like me,” he says. “I enjoy the challenge and the programme has pushed me to keep improving my farming knowledge and skills.”

Ben began in the dairy industry as a farm assistant in 2016 and has progressed to farm manager. “I love being outside on our whenua, working with the cows and meeting the challenges of creating quality milk.”

“I love the farming lifestyle and being part on an industry that produces quality product to the globe.”

Ben has welcomed the progression in technology over the past few years. “I’m lucky on my farm we are using a lot of the up-to-date technologies.”

“I think that with technology we will be able to bring more young people into farming and I see my role as being a good leader and example.”

“The technology on farms makes life so much easier – our shed is one of the latest DeLaval sheds and it has all the bells and whistles to support us to produce quality milk.”

Ben would like to see an improvement in working conditions within the industry. “On our farm, we work 40 hours a week and can maintain staffing numbers as staff feel happy and valued.”

“This hasn’t always been the case – I have worked 60+ hours a week and I don’t believe that is sustainable long-term.”

Ben believes if the industry as a whole looked at different ways and methods, hours could be reduced and industry standards could be met and maintained.

“I think this would keep more people in the industry and make the job more appealing.”

Together with his wife Nikki and his whanau, Ben has a big goal to create a transition farm for men released from prison.

“This year we are researching a range of educational farms to see their successes and challenges so we can add these to our business plan.”

The 28-year-old believes the on-farm working environment is a huge strength of the business he works for. “We have a great team and the family I work for have seven farms in total, so we’re always working together, sharing ideas and having lots of fun and laughs.”

“We also have some healthy competitiveness between us!”

Ben enjoys documenting his farm life through social media platforms. “I also want to use my social media platforms to show the great fun we have as farmers!”

Dyslexia, a head injury and leaving school early has made life challenging at times for Ben, who is grateful for his understanding employers and mentors who have helped him to progress.

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to progress to be a farm manager with all the responsibilities that come with the role.”

The 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year, Jasmine Hall, is a first-time entrant who saw the Awards programme as an opportunity to learn new skills and gain feedback.

“I was inspired by a previous title winner and the opportunities and experiences the Awards opened up for her,” says Jasmine.

“Seeing her video resonated with me and has shaped my progress in the industry. I’m passionate about working with progressive and passionate farmers and continuing to upskill myself.”

Jasmine is a farm assistant on Stu and Anne Koopal’s 204ha Rerewhakaaitu property, milking 560 cows. She won $7,000 in prizes and two merit awards.

Growing up, Jasmine’s parents farmed at Waiotapu and she counts herself lucky she spent most of her time outside on the farm.

“They gave me my love farming and being outdoors, and milking cows became the obvious choice when I was looking for my first job.”

She began relief milking while still at school and enjoys the farming lifestyle. “Working with people that have values similar to mine means I can push myself to take opportunities and progress, whilst having flexibility and balance within my job means I enjoy going to work and my life outside of work also.”

“I was very academic at school, and wasn’t encouraged to go farming by my parents or teachers,” explains Zoe. “I was advised that the only way for me to be successful was to study for an academic degree.”

The 20-year-old is excited about the future of the New Zealand dairy farming industry. “New Zealand has some natural advantages for producing the best grass-based milk in the world.”

“There are so many young, passionate farmers and professionals embracing technology and changes which also helps to drive the environmental and animal health improvements that the industry is making.”

Jasmine’s future goals include continuing to learn in her current role before travelling to Australia to experience farming there, before beginning a Diploma of Agriculture at Lincoln University in 2024.

“Taking time between school and continuing to study means I am confident this is the right pathway for me.

A self-confessed cow lover, Jasmine says it’s really just a love for the cows that gets her out of bed on cold and rainy mornings.

“One of the things I’m really proud of is being given the responsibility to manage all of the calves on our farm this year,” she says.

“I’m really passionate about growing quality heifers and am thriving on the challenge of having the best calves I can.”

“This opportunity is teaching me about all aspects of managing stock, especially pasture management and feed allocation.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee competition was Brandon Pickett-Rust who is 2IC on John Sargent’s 496ha, 1000-cow farm in Mangakino. He won $1,532 in prizes.

The second-time entrant was working in engineering before switching to dairy farming three years ago.

“I liked the lifestyle that farming offers, including the potential to progress further in the industry.”

Brandon is excited about the future of the dairy industry and the desire to always be better and constantly move forward.

“I’m always learning, improving myself and others and I believe if you’re standing still, you’re going backwards.”

“What gets me up every morning is the knowledge that one day I can be working for myself, and each day is a step closer.”

Future farming goals for Brandon include sharemilking and to provide a working environment that encourages and supports people new to the industry.

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to 29-year-old farm assistant Shanyn Ruthe who won $1,200 in prizes and one merit award.

The first-time entrant wanted to challenge herself beside others who are at the same level.

Before entering the dairy industry two years ago, Shanyn worked as a purchasing assistant and as a Emergency Medical Technician for St John Ambulance.

“I love working with the cows, and am excited to extend my knowledge within the industry.”

Her first calving season was very challenging and Shanyn was unsure if she could go through it again. “I did, and I loved it and it was so much easier the next season.”

The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on Wednesday 22 March 2023 at 947 Poihipi Road, Taupo SN Miraka 419 where Share Farmers of the Year, Kevin and Nicole Oppert are contract milking. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Mohammed (Jay) Arifin and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Jasmine Hall. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

