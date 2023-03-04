New Label Printing Company Fills Much Needed Market Gap

Amazing Labels is a new, innovative label printing company that fills a much-needed gap in the market. It aims to turn around projects within a day - faster than what some companies take to quote. The motto of the business is "primed for speed, service, and savings." Speed does not mean sacrificing quality, the company stresses. As a Fogra Certified company, they meet the highest standards for colour accuracy. This gives businesses the confidence their labels will look exactly as intended. So how do they manage to deliver the highest quality digital label printing so quickly and cost effectively?

The key difference is innovation. By using state-of-the-art technology, they produce an impressive product that creates less waste, best-in-class quality, and attention to detail to ensure a perfect print job every time. This results in speed and savings. But what about service? Managing Director Steve Sheppard says “What you see is what you get, we don’t have a spider web of employees, salespeople, and a complicated hierarchy, you will speak directly to an expert who will be able to create a bespoke solution for your needs then and there. This is what makes us capable of turning around a project within a day, allowing you to complete your job with ease and speed”.

The team was founded by highly experienced printers who noticed a gap in the market catering for small and medium sized businesses. They heard that many of these businesses had to wait a long time for orders, and paid a premium for them. Steve says “Our printing business has been operating since 2000, and so we understand the specific challenges a growing business can face. Our model is designed specifically for businesses of this size. We want to make sure we can help support these businesses through fair pricing, fast-moving turnarounds and advice on what bespoke solution would be best for their needs”.

The business model has been embraced by many companies looking for a cost effective, fast and easy option for printing labels.

