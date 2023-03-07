Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waikato Startup Farmgate Security Helps Cyclone Gabrielle Rural Communities Sleep At Night Again

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 6:40 am
Press Release: Farmgate

New Zealand startup Farmgate Security – a finalist in the 2022 NZ Fieldays Innovation Awards – are partnering up with Vero insurance to donate free security camera tech worth more than $60,000 to farmers caught up in the Cyclone Gabrielle disaster.

“Farmers have made it clear they want more security help – they are scared, sleepless and armed. Please contact Farmgate. Grab one of our free cameras so that you can sleep at night again,” says Andrew Sing, Director, Farmgate.

Farmgate’s purpose driven mandate – to reduce rural crime by 50% – starts with cameras that pick up on stolen vehicles and notify local communities through the free Farmgate APP, says Sing.

“Farmgate Security cameras increase visibility in rural communities. Our 24/7 surveillance centre reports stolen vehicles to NZ Police as well as local communities. We take care of the risk so farmers can focus on get back to supplying the best of New Zealand produce to the world.”

Farmgate Security 4G Solar cameras are provided free of charge to rural communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Vero Insurance will cover the first 3 months of 4G data.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Farmgate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>

Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 