Waikato Startup Farmgate Security Helps Cyclone Gabrielle Rural Communities Sleep At Night Again

New Zealand startup Farmgate Security – a finalist in the 2022 NZ Fieldays Innovation Awards – are partnering up with Vero insurance to donate free security camera tech worth more than $60,000 to farmers caught up in the Cyclone Gabrielle disaster.

“Farmers have made it clear they want more security help – they are scared, sleepless and armed. Please contact Farmgate. Grab one of our free cameras so that you can sleep at night again,” says Andrew Sing, Director, Farmgate.

Farmgate’s purpose driven mandate – to reduce rural crime by 50% – starts with cameras that pick up on stolen vehicles and notify local communities through the free Farmgate APP, says Sing.

“Farmgate Security cameras increase visibility in rural communities. Our 24/7 surveillance centre reports stolen vehicles to NZ Police as well as local communities. We take care of the risk so farmers can focus on get back to supplying the best of New Zealand produce to the world.”

Farmgate Security 4G Solar cameras are provided free of charge to rural communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Vero Insurance will cover the first 3 months of 4G data.

