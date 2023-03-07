QT Queenstown Pops The Top Off The Ultimate Champagne ExperienceWith G.H. Mumm

Mountains, meet Maison Mumm. The sound of bottles popping will be singing out across the lake as QT Queenstown and G.H. Mumm invite fizz aficionados to check into chic Champagne luxury and see the world through rose tinted glasses. A bespoke experiential offering celebrating the official sip of the season — Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé.

The ultimate oasis for Champagne lovers, The Champagne Parlour is one accommodation room, taking up temporary residence from the 20th of March until the 30th of April.

Guests who seize the keys to this room à la Mumm, will be greeted by plush and peachy-keen furnishings matched to the hues of it’s muse, Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé. The Champange Parlour’s amenities include a bottle of G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé on arrival, Mumm macarons, Aceology frosé facemasks and a Champagne breakfast in bed, complete with rosé mimosas .

QT Queenstown will welcome a Director of Champagne (DOC) for the month of the room residency. From 4-5pm daily, or as QT Queenstown will be referring to as ‘Champagne Hour’, the DOC will be popping up in secret locations around the hotel for hotel guests to find, and be rewarded with a glass of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé.

Jeremy Black, General Manager of QT Queenstown, says, “QT is known for bringing to life quirky, unexpected experiences with impeccable culinary offerings set among unimpeachable design. The Champagne Parlour is just that. We’re thrilled to partner with G.H. Mumm to bring to life this one-of-a-kind experience for guests to celebrate all those special moments in life deserving of Champagne. We can’t wait for QT guests across New Zealand to experience this unmissable escape.”

Design-led details sparkle in The Champagne Parlour

The Champagne Parlour is a design-lover’s dream, with all touchpoints being and ode to the rosy-hued bubbles, including touches of peach, velvet and a bubble sofa. In collaboration with Lyttelton-based artist Alexandra Weston, QT have created two bespoke artworks specifically for the room. Beyond the design-led décor, all stays include playful QT touchpoints; a dramatic doorway for a grand entrance, peach-tinted windows, a mini-bar stocked with Mumm Champagne, and a ‘Call for Champagne’ button on the room’s phone.

Make it Mumm at Reds Bar

A new state of flow, Mumm moments will also be extended to Reds Bar. There will be G.H. Mumm Champagne specials and an exclusive pairing menu designed by Executive Chef Ryan Hennley, featuring New Zealand’s local producers such as Clevedon Oysters, crayfish tostadas and a peanut butter sando.

The Champagne Parlour is $599 per night and available to book from 20th March – 30th April.

For more information about The Champagne Parlour and to book your stay, visit: https://www.qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/hotel/the-champagne-parlour/

© Scoop Media



