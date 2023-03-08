Go Bus Devastated By School Bus Tragedy

Go Bus, the operator of the school bus service involved in yesterday’s tragic accident in the Manawatu region, says it has been in contact with the family of the driver who sadly died, offering whatever support it can at this time.

“We are completely devastated by the tragedy and the thoughts of the driver’s colleagues and the whole Go Bus team are with her grieving family,” says Go Bus Chief Executive Officer Calum Haslop.

“We are thankful that none of the children travelling on the bus was seriously injured, and we note their support in looking after each other until emergency services arrived. We have been and will continue to be in contact with the school.

“Go Bus is working with the Police in support of its investigation into the accident and we are also providing support to the Go Bus team who of course have been deeply affected by this accident.”

