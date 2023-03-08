Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Crypto Oasis Launches Cove Beach Venue In The Metaverse With Exscape At Annual Ecosystem Night

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 9:35 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Crypto Oasis, the fastest growing WEB3 ecosystem in the world, hosted top organisations and players from the global industry at its annual Ecosystem Night on the 2nd of March 2023. The event aimed to celebrate the most recent advancements in the global and local WEB3 ecosystem, showcasing cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking ideas in the world of crypto and blockchain.

Highlights
- Crypto Oasis hosted top organisations and players in the regional Ecosystem for its annual Ecosystem Night
- Exscape was the co-host for the evening and the creator of the entire Cove Beach Venue in the Metaverse that provided a unique immersive experience
- The Founders Mural at Cove Beach designed and created by Faisal Zaidi was tokenised into 100 pieces of art representing annual memberships to Cove Beach

The prestigious event in its second year took place at Cove Beach, the stunning venue that forms part of the famous Caesars Palace in Bluewaters Island. As one of the most popular locations in the city, it attracts visitors from all over the world. At the event, Crypto Oasis launched several WEB3 integrations with the venue.

The first was the creation of Cove Beach in the Metaverse by Exscape. The initiative was created and developed in less than 6 weeks with a hyper realistic environment for people to walk around and visit the venue using a VR headset from anywhere in the world. Exscape, the co-host for the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem night is a metaverse-based social platform as well as a metaverse builder that concentrates on creating experiences for the public at high end venues like Cove Beach.

The second integration was the launch of the Cove Beach NFT based membership programme for those interested in buying an annual membership to the venue. A large 12.5m wall at the venue has been converted into the Founders Mural by Faisal Zaidi and which was digitalised and fractionalised into 100 pieces. Each sold digital artwork represents its counterpart on the physical wall and will grant the owner an annual membership to the Cove Beach Club.

"We are excited to integrate Cove Beach, our go-to destination for our annual Ecosystem Night, into the world of WEB3 through the launch of the Metaverse experience and Memberships as NFTs. The Cove Beach Metaverse will provide members with an exclusive and immersive experience that blurs the boundaries between the physical and virtual world, while the Membership NFTs will let holders own a piece of the Cove Beach through the fractionalised mural at the venue," said Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of the Crypto Oasis.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with Crypto Oasis to launch the Cove Beach Metaverse and our Annual Membership NFTs," said Adel Ghazzawi, Co-Founder of Cove Beach. "The Metaverse is the future of social interaction, and the NFTs is the future of financial interaction. We're excited to offer our members an unparalleled experience that merges the physical and digital worlds. The WEB3 community is a very important part of the society of Dubai and they are an integral part of the audience that visits our venue."

Exscape CEO, Mehdi Cherif stated, "We are delighted to have partnered with Crypto Oasis on this exciting initiative. The Cove Beach venue in the Metaverse offers users a glimpse of what is possible within the Metaverse, and we look forward to working with Crypto Oasis to develop more innovative and engaging experiences for our users." Exscape is a cutting-edge Metaverse that offers users an immersive and interactive virtual world.

With the venue being replicated in the Metaverse, attendees can choose to visit and experience Cove Beach however they prefer. Crypto Oasis' and Exscape's expertise in WEB3 combined with Cove Beach's reputation for delivering world-class entertainment and hospitality has translated into an unparalleled WEB3 experience for the public.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fisheries NZ: New Zealand Joins International Alliance To Support Global Efforts To Combat Illegal Fishing
Aotearoa New Zealand has joined an international alliance to further support the global fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The IUU Fishing Action Alliance... More>>


Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>



Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 