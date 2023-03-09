Northland Dairy Industry Award Winners Committed To Meeting Challenges

The 2023 Northland Share Farmers of the Year have a passion for growing and breeding animals and are committed to meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the dairy industry

Matthew & Kortne Snedden were named winners of the 2023 Northland Share Farmer of the Year at the region’s annual awards dinner held at Copthorne Hotel and Resort Bay of Islands in Waitangi on Wednesday night. The other major winner was the 2023 Northland Dairy Trainee of the Year Bill Hamilton.

Due to the impact of the adverse weather conditions in Northland, the last of Northland’s Dairy Manager entrants could not make judging and the category had to be cancelled for this year.

Matthew and Kortne placed third in the Northland Share Farmer category in 2019, while Matthew was named 2014 Northland Dairy Trainee of the Year.

The couple enjoy the benefits from being involved in the Awards programme including networking and in-depth discussions around business goals.

They 50/50 sharemilk 550 cows on Kevin and Gillian Baxter’s 180ha Kerikeri property. They won $7,250 in prizes and five merit awards.

Matthew and Kortne enjoy the diversity of farming and are passionate about breeding and genetics and seeing fully-fed, happy animals.

“The New Zealand dairy industry has an exciting future due to growing global demand, technology advancements and collaboration within the industry.”

Future farming goals include farm ownership and continuing to grow their equity. “We’re interested in ways to expand including diversifying into investments both in and outside of dairy.”

In tougher times, the couple’s determination to succeed has seen them push through mental health challenges and low pay-out years.

Matthew holds PrimaryITO Dairy Level 3 and 4 and is studying towards Level 5 Diploma of Business, while Kortne holds Level3 PrimaryITO Husbandry and is studying towards PrimaryITO Level 4 Pasture and Feed, while also teaching four days a week.

On-farm the couple work well together, with Kortne looking after the admin, accounts and relief milking as required. “She’s a calf-rearer extraordinaire!” says Matthew.

They are proud of the equity growth over the past three years, debt repayment and securing their 50/50 sharemilking position.

The couple enjoy spending time with their young family – Georgia (4) and Bradley (1) – and a good work/life balance is important to them.

“We are constantly striving to maintain a good balance as by doing so we hope to achieve more happiness, fulfilment and success in our personal and professional lives.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

Runners-up in the Northland Share Farmer of the Year category, presented by Fonterra, were Joe and Danielle Kehely who identify their willingness to listen, take advice and think outside of the box as strengths of their thriving business.

Joe was named 2019 Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year and says the benefits from entering are huge.

“It makes you work on your goals and makes you ask why – you get to dig deep into why you do what you do and increase your confidence.”

The couple are in their first season 50/50 sharemilking 1000 cows, and were contract milking in Kaitaia for two seasons prior to that.

They now share-milk 1000 cows for Peter Flood and Paul McCullough on their 365ha property at Ruawai. They won $4,165 in prizes and two merit awards.

A fourth-generation dairy farmer, Joe always knew he wanted to own a farm but wasn’t sure at the time how to get there. “As I’ve progressed through the industry I’ve found new opportunities towards farm ownership.”

“We’re excited about the opportunities available to young people to progress to farm ownership quickly,” says Danielle. “We want to ensure we take every opportunity that comes our way.”

The couple, (both aged 25), are frustrated by the negative public perception and limited knowledge the urban community has of farming.

Future farming goals include their ultimate goal of farm ownership, growing stock number through purchasing more support blocks and growing their equity position.

Challenges for the couple include the regular moves away from friends and family to progress in the industry.

“Another challenge has been learning how to farm clay soils compared to nice ash soils that we have been used to!”

During harder times of the year, the couple are driven by the knowledge that ‘tomorrow is always a better day’, and the knowledge they are working hard now to grow their business.

“We’re proud of being 50/50 sharemilkers of 1000 cows at age 25,” says Joe. “We know our financial position and have a strong cashflow which means we are not as vulnerable to higher interest rates and increased on-farm costs.”

Third place in the 2023 Northland Share Farmer category was awarded to Tim and Annelies Wilson from Kamo.

The couple are contract milking 700 cows on Grae and Lou Roberts 250ha property.

The first-time entrants entered the dairy industry four years ago, progressing from farm assistant through to contract milkers.

“There’s a lot to love about farming,” says Tim. “I find the work very rewarding in the sense we are producing a product that feeds the world and is the backbone of the New Zealand economy.

Prior to entering the industry Tim was a strength and conditioning coach working with athletes of all levels, ranging from development programmes for five year olds through to regional and national athletes.

The couple are excited to be part of an industry leading the way in sustainable dairy farming.

“Dairy farming has some big challenges facing it currently, specifically around water restrictions and climate change,” they say. “We feel New Zealand is poised to lead the world in adapting to survive these challenges and we want to be farmers at the forefront of this.”

Annelies (29) and Tim (31) have made changes to ensure a better work/life balance for employees and themselves.

“Our company mission is to show you can farm and have a ‘normal’ lifestyle.”

The country is facing a labour shortage and we need to change the industry to attract more people to it – this should be done by normalising a 5:2 roster and providing annual leave, not just paying it out!”

The Wilsons identify relocating to progress in the industry as one of their biggest challenges – along with the wet weather this season bringing a significant number of challenges including staff and animal wellbeing.

The couple are proud to have progressed to contract milkers in the short time they have been in the industry and believe their biggest success is the work/life balance they have been able to provide their staff on their current farm.

They identify use of technology and spreadsheets as a strength of their business, helping with on-farm decision making.

“Our biggest strength is our focus on people as they are what make our business successful.”

The Northland Dairy Trainee of the Year is Bill Hamilton who is farm assistant on Richard and Sharon Booth’s 395-cow, 174ha property at Titoki, employed by Andrew and Vicky Booth. He won $7,250 in prizes and two merit awards.

Bill was placed third in the same category last year and says entering the programme provided the drive to assess his areas of strengths and those areas he needed to work on.

“The interaction with a range of other people at similar stages in their career, along with the experienced judges involved was also very valuable.”

Bill holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science majoring in Agriculture from Massey University and enjoys the combination of practical outside work, the challenges, and the opportunities to progress his understanding and knowledge of the dairy industry.

“The chance to turn some perceived threats into opportunities for dairying in the future is very appealing. New Zealand needs a profitable and sustainable dairy industry and it’s exciting to see how farmers are taking up the challenge.”

Future farming goals include progressing to a herd manager role within the next 12 months before deciding whether to continue the path to share milking or take up a rural professional role.

The 24-year-old has overcome a significant head injury obtained during university years and is grateful he is back and handling life on-farm. “I’m very driven by not letting people down and focusing on seeing a good thing each day.”

Bill is proud to have created a good pest control programme on-farm and enjoys seeing the increase in bird life this has allowed.

“I’ve also reinstated regular formal pasture monitoring and taken on some responsibility for grazing management decision-making.”

Runner-up in the Northland Dairy Trainee category was Jack Haverkort who is farm assistant on Douglas Farms’ 160ha Ruatangata property, milking 480 cows. He won $2,000 in prizes.

This was Jack’s first year entering the Awards programme and he did so to expand his knowledge in the dairy industry.

Beginning his career on a sheep and beef farm, he found his passion his dairying and enjoys the outdoors, working with heavy machinery and cows.

“I’m passionate about farming and strive to be better on a daily basis.”

The 19-year-old has specific future farming goals progressing to 2IC then Manager and complete PrimaryITO Level 5 in Agriculture.

“I’ve completed Level 3 and 4 certificates and will continue to study as I find learning enjoyable, and prefer knowing what something is rather than just guessing.”

“Working full-time then coming home to study after a 12-hour day was challenging, however once I found a good rhythm of work and study, it became easier.”

During harder times, he draws motivation from knowing that every day is a different day and one day closer to his goals. “I get through the hard times by knowing I’m part of a team and we all strive to help and encourage each other to get our daily tasks done, plan other jobs and problem solve together.”

Michaela Stockwell was third placegetter. The 25-year-old is a herd manager/shed manager on Kevin and Gillian Baxter’s 180ha Kerikeri property, working for Northland Share Farmer winners Matthew and Kortne Snedden. She won $1,415 in prizes and one merit award.

Michaela wanted to challenge herself to step outside of her comfort zone and felt that participating in the Awards programme would be a marker of where are skills lie, and to gain feedback in areas to improve.

“I also relocated from Aka Aka to Northland at the start of the season and hoped to use this opportunity to connect with other farmers in the area.”

Growing up in the North Waikato, she always wanted to be a dairy farmer and decided to take the step when she realised how many opportunities there are in the industry and how quickly one can progress.

“I think it’s pretty neat we get to watch the world wake up, seeing the girls walk to their paddocks in the sunrise.

“I love the structure and self-confidence that farming has given me.”

Michaela is interested to see how GoDairy and the focus around sustainable farming impacts the industry. “Hopefully farmers are heard as we tackle these issues.”

“Together we can provide thriving lands and businesses to pass down to the next generation of dairy farmers.”

The Northland Dairy Industry Awards field day will be held on 28 March 2023 at 309 Wiroa Road

Kerikeri, S/N Fonterra 10559 where Northland Share Farmers of the Year Matthew and Kortne Snedden share milk, beginning at 10.00am. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Trainee of the Year, Bill Hamilton. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

