Rural Connectivity Symposium 2023: Future Proofing Our Rural Communities - Registrations Open!

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: TUANZ

The Tech Users Association (TUANZ) is pleased to announce the opening of registrations for the Rural Connectivity Symposium 2023, 16-17 May in Christchurch.

Future proofing our rural communities remains a key topic in an election year.

“If the last few years haven’t shown the real value in high quality connectivity, then the adverse weather events at the beginning of 2023 have reinforced the need to continue to future-proof rural communities in Aotearoa,” says Craig Young, CEO, TUANZ.

“Even though the vast majority of urban New Zealand has been able to deal with the events of the last few years without missing a beat, regional and rural New Zealand users have had a mixed experience at best, or indeed had to deal with being disconnected for significant periods of time.

“As we now head into a period of infrastructure rebuild in large parts of the motu, we need to ensure that the lessons learnt after these events are not forgotten, and in fact we “build back better”. Being an election year gives us the chance to sit down with politicians, reset the dialogue around the next steps for connectivity and imagine what could be if we saw continued real improvements to rural services,” says Craig.

TUANZ is again partnering with WISPA to offer the two day event. Day one will be hosted and targeted at members of WISPA with a more technical focus but open to anyone to join (other than WISPA’s AGM). Day two will be hosted by TUANZ focusing on policy and user views on rural connectivity. Participants will be able to select to attend for only one of the days, or for both with ticket prices matching their choice.

For more information or to register, visit https://tuanz.org.nz/rural-connectivity-symposium-2023/. More information on the programme and speakers to come.

