Air New Zealand's Grabaseat Flavourful Flight To Famed Wildfoods Festival

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat will wing hungry festival foodies on a special chartered flight to the 34th Annual Wildfoods Festival in Hokitika this weekend.

The sold-out Grabaseat™ Hokitika Wildfoods Festival Flight will depart Wellington on a Q300 at 9.35 am and return the same day at 8 pm, connecting 68 festival connoisseurs to the hottest food festival in the region.

Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager Jason Dawson says the airline is proud to support these unique regional events that bring communities together and showcase the best of New Zealand.

“We understand the vital role that events like the Wildfoods Festival play in promoting domestic tourism, supporting local businesses, and creating jobs. This festival is a fantastic showcase of the West Coast's incredible local produce and cuisine.

“This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever this year, with a range of culinary delights, big Kiwi acts, and even a feral fashion show. We look forward to welcoming guests on board our Wildfoods Festival Flight and helping them experience this very unique culinary scene in Hokitika.

“We are proud to support this festival, which attracts thousands of visitors each year and contributes significantly to the local economy. The festival is expected to generate millions in revenue for the region, as well as providing a boost for local businesses and tourism operators.

“It’s great to back events that celebrate the uniqueness of our regions and give Kiwis the opportunity to explore their own backyard.”

More information about the festival can be found at www.wildfoods.co.nz.

