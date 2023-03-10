Online Butcher The Meat Box Supports Kiwi Farmers Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The Meat Box, an Online Butcher specialising in fresh-cut-to-order meat delivery New Zealand wide, have announced that they will donate 5% of sales to Federated Farmers from 26th February to the end of March, to support farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.
Cyclone
Gabrielle has caused significant damage leaving farmers
without homes, land, stock, and essential equipment. As a
business that relies on farmers to provide high-quality
meat, The Meat Box recognises the crucial role that farmers
play in their success. The company is committed to
supporting farmers during this difficult time as they face
the aftermath of Cyclone
Gabrielle.
“We want to support our
fellow Kiwis during this challenging time,” said The Meat
Box CEO Wayne Kennerley. “Farmers are the lifeline of our
business, and we owe it to them to provide assistance and
help rebuild their livelihoods. We encourage our customers
to stock up on their Meat Box favourites and join us in
supporting farmers in need.”
Customers can purchase their Meat Box favourites from www.themeatbox.co.nz and know that 5% of their purchase as well as any additional donations made by the customer will go towards supporting farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, thanks to their partnership with GoGenerosity. GoGenerosity is a platform that connects businesses and consumers with charities and causes that align with their values.
"We are excited
to partner with The Meat Box and support their efforts to
help farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle," said
GoGenerosity founder and CEO Rohan McCloskey. "Our platform
makes it easy for businesses and their customers to
pay-it-forward to help locals in need and see the direct
impact these donations are having, through stats and
stories. Our partnership with The Meat Box is a great
example of how we bring generous businesses and their
customers together, to make a
difference."
Until the end of March
customers can purchase their Meat Box favourites from www.themeatbox.co.nz
and rest assured that 5% of their purchase will go towards
supporting farmers impacted by Cyclone
Gabrielle.
About The Meat Box:
The Meat Box is an Online Butcher that offers fresh-cut-to-order meat, as well as produce and associated grocery products NZ wide. For more information, visit www.themeatbox.co.nz
About GoGenerosity:
GoGenerosity is a platform that connects businesses and consumers with charities, to support local communities and the people within them. Through software integration, the platform enables businesses and their customers to pay-it-forward, making it easy for them to make a difference as part of their everyday shopping experience. For more information, visit www.gogenerosity.com