Online Butcher The Meat Box Supports Kiwi Farmers Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: The Meat Box

The Meat Box, an Online Butcher specialising in fresh-cut-to-order meat delivery New Zealand wide, have announced that they will donate 5% of sales to Federated Farmers from 26th February to the end of March, to support farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.


 

Cyclone Gabrielle has caused significant damage leaving farmers without homes, land, stock, and essential equipment. As a business that relies on farmers to provide high-quality meat, The Meat Box recognises the crucial role that farmers play in their success. The company is committed to supporting farmers during this difficult time as they face the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. 
 

“We want to support our fellow Kiwis during this challenging time,” said The Meat Box CEO Wayne Kennerley. “Farmers are the lifeline of our business, and we owe it to them to provide assistance and help rebuild their livelihoods. We encourage our customers to stock up on their Meat Box favourites and join us in supporting farmers in need.”
 

Customers can purchase their Meat Box favourites from www.themeatbox.co.nz and know that 5% of their purchase as well as any additional donations made by the customer will go towards supporting farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, thanks to their partnership with GoGenerosity. GoGenerosity is a platform that connects businesses and consumers with charities and causes that align with their values.

"We are excited to partner with The Meat Box and support their efforts to help farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle," said GoGenerosity founder and CEO Rohan McCloskey. "Our platform makes it easy for businesses and their customers to pay-it-forward to help locals in need and see the direct impact these donations are having, through stats and stories. Our partnership with The Meat Box is a great example of how we bring generous businesses and their customers together, to make a difference."
 

Until the end of March customers can purchase their Meat Box favourites from www.themeatbox.co.nz and rest assured that 5% of their purchase will go towards supporting farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.
 

About The Meat Box:
The Meat Box is an Online Butcher that offers fresh-cut-to-order meat, as well as produce and associated grocery products NZ wide. For more information, visit www.themeatbox.co.nz

About GoGenerosity:

GoGenerosity is a platform that connects businesses and consumers with charities, to support local communities and the people within them. Through software integration, the platform enables businesses and their customers to pay-it-forward, making it easy for them to make a difference as part of their everyday shopping experience. For more information, visit www.gogenerosity.com

