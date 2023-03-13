Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Microsoft Proud Festival Partner Of TechWeek 2023

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Microsoft New Zealand

13 March 2023, New Zealand – Microsoft is proud to announce it is a festival partner of TechWeek 2023, getting behind Kiwi tech innovation and helping amplify the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead at a particularly exciting time for Aotearoa's tech sector.

Founded by industry association NZ Tech, TechWeek is New Zealand’s largest and highest profile tech event, bringing together the local tech community to showcase and celebrate the country’s innovation and highlight common issues. With attendees from government, business, start-ups, and the student community, it attracts more than 30,000 attendees across over 400 events around Aotearoa and online.

As a festival partner for the event, Microsoft New Zealand will be providing sponsorship as well as several keynote speakers and panellists across the week, from 13-20 May 2023.

“We really are at an inflection point in technology right now in this country, with hyperscale cloud about to land here for the first time, unleashing more productivity and innovation as a result. Our recent study from IDC shows that’s going to bring $21 billion more to the economy, and 134,000 new jobs by 2026. And with AI, IoT and cybersecurity just exploding right now, the opportunities for Kiwi tech innovators have never been so massive,” says Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director of Microsoft New Zealand.

“We’re super excited to be supporting conversations around what that opportunity looks like, shining a light on the incredible innovation already happening in Aotearoa, and I’m personally looking forward connecting with the rest of the tech community and being inspired by their stories”.

Microsoft will be hosting events in Auckland and Wellington as well as participating in the Tech23 student education day and running demonstrations during the Tomorrow Expo.

”Microsoft has been a huge supporter of TechWeek and Kiwi innovation over the years, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as a festival partner. Our schedule is bursting with hackathons, educational events and presentations, and the Tomorrow Expo is a new addition for 2023. This will showcase Aotearoa New Zealand start-up, scale-up and corporate tech exhibitors, with keynotes from leaders in the industry. It’s fantastic to have speakers of Vanessa’s calibre join us for what promises to be our biggest year yet,” says Graeme Muller, CEO of NZ Tech.

For the full event schedule and ticketing details visit https://techweek.co.nz/

