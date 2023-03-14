NBS Partners With Nelson Tasman Hospice

This month, we are delighted to announce a new two-year Major Sponsorship partnership with local banking services provider, NBS; a local Nelson business that invests in order to make a real difference.

At a recent visit to Nelson Tasman Hospice, Tony Cadigan, Chief Executive of NBS said that they understood the importance of supporting those that provide end of life care.

"We are honoured to partner with the Nelson-Tasman Hospice, knowing that our support will make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and families facing end-of-life care. At NBS, we understand the importance of providing comfort, dignity, and compassion during life's most difficult moments. Supporting the Hospice aligns with our values and mission to make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

While NBS began its sponsorship relationship with Nelson Tasman Hospice in 2018, General Manager – Commercial, Howie Timms says they see it as a long-term collaboration.

“We were approached to contribute to the new building and although I was working in Motueka at that time I was lucky enough to attend the opening in 2019. While it is a magnificent facility that had attracted so much community support, I did not realise that the opening was in many ways, the beginning of another journey.

“I don’t think people understand the massive amount of money needed so Hospice can simply operate, maintaining its invaluable service to so many. While there was a sigh of relief the financial goal had been achieved with providing the new building, it’s the day-to-day expenses that are critical, but not fully provided by government.

“I would hate to see any reduction in services and that is why we see our support continuing, as is the need” Howie says.

NBS is also naming rights sponsor for the biennial Dancing for a Cause – Nelson Hospice, which raised $248,000 in 2021. The next event on May 27th, will carry the NBS name.

Howie says NBS likes to help with the annual volunteer garden party to thank the hundreds of volunteers who support the work of Nelson Tasman Hospice across a myriad of roles from Hospice shop staff through to hairdressers, flower arrangers and life story writers.

“We are lucky enough to be in the privileged position of being able to give a large amount of our profit back to the community, but I appreciate that is not the case for others. I would encourage any Nelson business in a position to help to do so. While I have not had a close family member use the services of Nelson Tasman Hospice, I have heard the stories from families who have. We must ensure it can continue without any reduction in services.”

NBS has been serving our Nelson community for 160 years across generations and it’s very important to us that relationships with our clients, and services like Nelson Tasman Hospice, continue to be nurtured and maintained.”

About Nelson Tasman Hospice

Each year, Nelson Tasman Hospice special palliative care services provide care and support for more than 646 people and their families and carers, approximately 240 people a month.

Hospice is a philosophy of care, not just a building – most people are cared for in their own home.

Hospice care encompasses the whole person - not just their physical needs, but their emotional, spiritual, and social needs as well. This care extends beyond the person who is unwell to also include their family and whānau. Support is available both before and after a death.

Irrespective of where a person lives, this philosophy of care does not change, and everything provided is free of charge. It does however cost a lot to provide these services. At present we receive 45% of our annual running costs from Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand, Nelson Marlborough, the remaining 55%, or $3.5 million must be raised every year.

www.nelsonhospice.org.nz

About NBS

NBS is a mutual entity incorporated under the Building Societies Act 1965.

We provide banking services aiming to meet the needs of both personal and business banking clients. Products include transactional accounts, savings and term investment options along with home and business loans. Clients transact with NBS via on-line and mobile banking channels, by using the NBS Debit MasterCard® and face to face via our branch network.

NBS has developed strong community links through its Clients and are committed to the people who support it. We use profits to improve our services and then invest the remainder locally to make a difference in our communities.

Experience and Longevity

We’ve been around since 1862. We meet your banking needs now and will for generations to come.

Community Investment

We’re owned by our clients and proud to be investing in our local community.

Exceptional Personal Service

We know our clients by name. Our flexibility ensures we make timely decisions based on local knowledge.

www.nbs.co.nz

