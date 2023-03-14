New Choices To Invest Mindfully

As ethical investing gains momentum in New Zealand, Mindful Money is pleased to announce the addition of ten new funds to its online investment platform. These funds, which meet Mindful Money's criteria for avoiding harm, practicing stewardship, and supporting sustainable companies, are now designated as "Mindful Funds" and are highlighted to investors looking for socially responsible investment options.

Mindful Money’s Founder and CEO Barry Coates said: As a charity, Mindful Money is committed to empowering individuals to invest in ways that align with their values and contribute to vital climate, social, and environmental initiatives. With its intuitive Fund Finder tool and growing selection of Mindful Funds, Mindful Money is making it easier than ever for investors to make a positive impact with their investments.”

Booster: Socially Responsible Investment Growth Fund and Socially Responsible Geared Growth Fund offered as both KiwiSaver and investment funds.

Booster has been a pioneer of ethical investment in New Zealand. They have extended their growth-oriented Socially Responsible offerings with additional KiwiSaver and retail investment funds. Booster funds meet Mindful Money's criteria for avoiding harm, practicing stewardship, and supporting sustainable companies.

Booster Chief Customer Officer, Diana Papadopoulos says: “These funds have been really popular since we launched them. We think they are hitting the mark because they not only help investors to avoid areas they don’t like. They also give them exposure to early stage Kiwi companies that are doing some pretty exciting things to make positive changes.”

Devon: Global Impact Bond Fund

Devon’s Australasian and Global Sustainability Funds are currently designated as Mindful Funds. They have now joined with a leading international fund provider, Wellington Management Funds, to offer a global fund that invests in bonds issued by companies with an orientation towards positive social and environmental impacts. This fund was recognised as the Best New Ethical Fund in Mindful Money’s 2022 awards.

Slade Robertson, Managing Director of Devon Funds, commented: “It is great to see that the Devon Global Impact Bond Fund has been designated as a Mindful Fund and is now available on the Mindful Money platform. In terms of fixed income ethical funds, we truly believe that the fund is a standout offering, the credentials of which were also recognised in the award for Best New Ethical Fund at last year’s Mindful Money awards. In our view impact investing is compelling because it creates the opportunity to invest in the world you want to live in.”

Generate: Balanced and Conservative fund for their KiwiSaver and Investment Fund categories and Defensive Fund for the KiwiSaver category

Generate has shown that mainstream investment funds can have a positive impact by allocating part of their portfolio to social housing investments. Through their pioneering investment in social housing, supporting the Salvation Army's social housing bond, Generate has not only helped provide homes for those in need but also inspired other investment providers to contribute funding towards similar initiatives.

Sam Goldwater, Lead Portfolio Manager and Executive Director of Generate KiwiSaver explained: “Responsible Investment is something we take seriously at Generate. We are proud to be the first KiwiSaver provider who invested in community housing and also of the subsequent community focused impact investments we have made. We see it as a win for all parties concerned – our members because they get to see their money making a positive impact whilst receiving a market return; and for the community focused borrowers who are now able to access new, large pools of liquidity at a fair interest rate.”



Harbour Asset Management: Sustainable Impact Fund

Harbour is an ethical fund manager that focuses on engaging Australian and New Zealand companies to improve their social and environmental practices. Harbour’s approach was recognised in Mindful Money’s 2021 awards as New Zealand’s Best Ethical Retail Investment Fund and highly commended again in 2022. This innovative new fund has a focus on investments in companies that are aligned with measurable impact on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Harbour Asset Management executive director Ainsley McLaren says: “The challenges facing humanity cannot simply be solved by allocating away from companies, but rather by allocating towards change makers. It is with this belief that the Harbour Sustainable Impact Fund was born. We believe the companies that aim to address the issues enshrined in the SDGs will not just deliver environmental or social value, but also generate significant financial value. We are delighted to once again be recognised by Mindful Money for our work in this field as, for us, there is no finish line.

Barry Coates from Mindful Money concluded: “Mindful Money does the research that is so difficult for investors to undertake for themselves. We use this to identify the Mindful Funds that meet our criteria for high ethical standards, and we provide it for free in an accessible format. As a result, we are seeing a growing number of individual investors, as well as financial advisers and institutions, using this research to inform their investment decisions. It is exciting that they now have a wider choice of credible investment funds to choose from.”

