Mayne Wetherell Is Proud To Announce That Jane Innes-Jones Has Joined The Firm As Counsel

Jane has extensive experience acting for domestic and foreign lenders and borrowers across a range of banking and finance transactions. She has specialist knowledge of syndicated and club lending structures and is recognised for her experience in restructuring and insolvency matters.

Jane commenced practice in 2006 and has advised on some of the most significant restructuring transactions in the market, of particular note her role in the restructuring of Solid Energy and the finance company moratoriums implemented during the GFC. Following the GFC Jane spent time practising in London with a particular focus on corporate finance in the TMT and Real Estate Finance sectors.

Jane has a unique understanding of lender credit requirements having spent time first in a loan execution role for a major New Zealand trading bank, responsible for arranging and structuring loans across its institutional and corporate loan book (including Sustainability-Linked Loans) and most recently as head of its Syndications and Agency business.

“We are delighted to welcome Jane to the firm and look forward to our clients receiving the benefit of her extensive market knowledge and solution orientated approach” said Will Tipping, Partner.

