Pacific: An Ocean Of Opportunity

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 11:55 am
ANZ Bank’s Pacific Leadership Team will be in Auckland next week as part of a visit to highlight the business and investment opportunities being overlooked in the Pacific market by Kiwi businesses.

Visiting will be ANZ’s Regional Executive for the Pacific, Sarah Stubbings, as well as ANZ International Economist, Dr Kishti Sen.

Ms Stubbings believes that while some Kiwi companies are focusing on the food, infrastructure, renewable energy and services opportunities in the Pacific, many still view the Pacific Islands as just a holiday destination.

“There are business opportunities in the Pacific that are being overlooked,” she says.

“These opportunities are attractive to businesses seeking to diversify or expand into new markets and grow internationally.

“I believe there will be advantages for New Zealand businesses that take a longer-term view of the Pacific as an emerging market, rather than an aid recipient.

“Right now in the Pacific there is a real sense of optimism about the future – and with good reason. I see the change and momentum in every country I visit,” Ms Stubbings said.

Ms Stubbings, alongside Dr Sen, will give a keynote address at an event at the ANZ Centre to discuss opportunities in the Pacific for Kiwi businesses on Wednesday 22nd March.

The event will be an opportunity to understand the outlook for 2023 across the Pacific for businesses in New Zealand.

Also speaking will be Fiji’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Cooperatives and SME’s, the Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, followed by a panel discussion with ANZ Pacific Country Heads and the Pacific Head of Commercial; Rabih Yazbek, Terence Low and Sohaib Mahmood.

“Improved connectivity within and across the region is making the Pacific an easier place to do business and I am optimistic about the long-term future of the region,” Ms Stubbings said.

“Of course, doing business in any developing market is a long-term game. It needs businesses that are prepared to invest for the long term and Governments need to continue to look for ways to make it easier to do business there.

“With the right long-term outlook, the right investment, the right infrastructure and the right governance environment, there is an enormous opportunity,” Ms Stubbings said.

ANZ has been in the Pacific for more than 142 years. The region is an important part of the bank’s international network and ANZ plays a key role helping to position the Pacific region for future growth.

ANZ remains committed to its core Pacific markets of Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Tonga, Solomon Islands and Kiribati, as well as Timor-Leste.

