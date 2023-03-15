Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pead PR Supports Industry Future With Double Graduate Hire

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Pead

Pead PR is excited to announce the growth of its team with two new Account Executive hires – Alice Grigg and Avery Turner.

As an industry leader that recognises the need to support the rangatahi of the country, Pead has a clear commitment to investing in up-and-coming talent, evidenced by the appointment of these two graduates.

Sarah Munnik, Partner at Pead says, “At Pead we don’t give people a job, we help them build a career. For us, it’s more than a ‘9 to 5’, it’s about helping people obtain the skills and experience to build long and sustainable future in the industry. We are really excited to have Alice and Avery as part of our team.”

Grigg recently completed a Bachelor of Communications majoring in Public Relations and minoring in Advertising & Brand Creativity at Auckland University of Technology. Grigg has always had a strength in connecting with people through communication and creativity, and she is excited to leverage that across a diverse range of clients.

Hailing from Auckland but studying a Bachelor of Communications and minoring in Marketing at the University of Otago, Turner has since moved back to the city to start her career in PR. With a longstanding passion for sustainable fashion, she had the opportunity to write a feature piece on Mindful Fashion New Zealand at university, and now considers it a dream to call the organisation one of her clients.

Pead takes the best of consumer and corporate PR and infuses it with leading digital marketing and creative. By doing this, Pead is translating communications into action and business results daily.

