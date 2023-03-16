NZ Based Company Fundraising Platform Makes Life Easier For Schools And Clubs

New Zealand based company, Go Raise It, is finding great success in helping schools ditch the high levels of administration involved with traditional paper-based product fundraisers. Their fundraising platform allows schools and clubs to sell a range of fundraising products like Cookie Dough, Pies, Popcorn, First Aid and Sunscreen without the overhead of managing orders by paper and counting cash.

The Go Raise It platform allows fundraisers to set up their very own web page to share with friends and family and sell their fundraising products to fundraise for their school or club. Go Raise It’s platform tracks all sales, collects funds and allows the schools and clubs to see real time exactly how much has been sold at any point in their fundraiser. Live team and fundraiser leader boards can also be used to add a bit of competition to the fundraiser.

Administration teams love the platform as the automated reports mean no more manual entry of orders into a spreadsheet and no more human error. Fundraisers no longer have to bring in cash which is a huge bonus for both office and admin staff and teachers who usually were stuck with the job of collecting cash from students.

Feedback has been great with one fundraising manager commenting “[Go Raise It] makes it so easy for our fundraisers to sell the products - fundraisers simply send out a link! We also really like the way there is no money handling, as everything is done online.”

One NZ based school recently sold almost $30,000 of Cookie Dough using the platform with profits from that fundraiser close to $9,000. One of the Go Raise It founders, Dana Unkovich, said one of the main reasons for launching Go Raise It was our frustration at all the administration overhead of running a product fundraiser on paper. With a paper-based fundraiser there are countless opportunities for mistakes with manual management of orders and data entry of those orders with mistakes and incorrect products being orders leading to less profits and more administration. The online Go Raise It platform takes all that away with the system managing and calculating all orders and sending them directly to the suppliers for fulfilment.

The Go Raise It product fundraising option is available for school and club fundraisers in New Zealand and school and club fundraisers in Australia alongside their Events and Athons fundraising platform.

For more information:

Go Raise It New Zealand

Go Raise It Australia

Email: hello@raiseitfundraising.com

© Scoop Media

