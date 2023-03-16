Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Based Company Fundraising Platform Makes Life Easier For Schools And Clubs

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Go Raise It

New Zealand based company, Go Raise It, is finding great success in helping schools ditch the high levels of administration involved with traditional paper-based product fundraisers. Their fundraising platform allows schools and clubs to sell a range of fundraising products like Cookie Dough, Pies, Popcorn, First Aid and Sunscreen without the overhead of managing orders by paper and counting cash.

The Go Raise It platform allows fundraisers to set up their very own web page to share with friends and family and sell their fundraising products to fundraise for their school or club. Go Raise It’s platform tracks all sales, collects funds and allows the schools and clubs to see real time exactly how much has been sold at any point in their fundraiser. Live team and fundraiser leader boards can also be used to add a bit of competition to the fundraiser.

Administration teams love the platform as the automated reports mean no more manual entry of orders into a spreadsheet and no more human error. Fundraisers no longer have to bring in cash which is a huge bonus for both office and admin staff and teachers who usually were stuck with the job of collecting cash from students.

Feedback has been great with one fundraising manager commenting “[Go Raise It] makes it so easy for our fundraisers to sell the products - fundraisers simply send out a link! We also really like the way there is no money handling, as everything is done online.”

One NZ based school recently sold almost $30,000 of Cookie Dough using the platform with profits from that fundraiser close to $9,000. One of the Go Raise It founders, Dana Unkovich, said one of the main reasons for launching Go Raise It was our frustration at all the administration overhead of running a product fundraiser on paper. With a paper-based fundraiser there are countless opportunities for mistakes with manual management of orders and data entry of those orders with mistakes and incorrect products being orders leading to less profits and more administration. The online Go Raise It platform takes all that away with the system managing and calculating all orders and sending them directly to the suppliers for fulfilment.

The Go Raise It product fundraising option is available for school and club fundraisers in New Zealand and school and club fundraisers in Australia alongside their Events and Athons fundraising platform.

For more information:

Go Raise It New Zealand

Go Raise It Australia

Email: hello@raiseitfundraising.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Go Raise It on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: GDP Decreases 0.6 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the September 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Anti-competitive Land Covenants May Be Limiting Competition, Commission Says
The Commerce Commission has today issued guidance around anti-competitive land covenants, which may be limiting competition across many sectors of the New Zealand economy... More>>

Statistics: Border Crossings Pass 1 Million
January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Fonterra: Profit Up 50% In FY23 Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd todayreleased its 2023 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of $546 million, an earnings per share of 33 cents... More>>

Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $33.8 Billion
The annual current account deficit was $33.8 billion (8.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 31 December 2022. This was $12.7 billion wider than in the year ended 31 December 2021 (6.0 percent of GDP), according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

REINZ February Data: Activity Remains Slow, Housing Stock Levels Return To Regular Levels
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) February 2023 figures show a lesser rate of decline in annual median prices and sales counts, with stock levels returning to normal levels... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 