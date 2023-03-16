Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Court Sentencing Of OMV Oil Rig Activists

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 7:12 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion activists Siana Fitzjohn and Nick Hanafin will appear in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing this Friday 17thMarch at 2:15pm, for boarding OMV’s oil rig as it travelled through the Cook Strait in 2020 in an attempt to disrupt the rig’s operation.

The pair boarded the COSL Prospector as it made its way from exploratory deep-sea drilling in the Canterbury Basin to a drilling site off the coast of Taranaki. They were charged with breaching the Crown Minerals Act by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). This carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison or a 50,000 dollar fine.

“We boarded OMV’s rig because nobody should profit from putting the climate into crisis. Our government should never have opened up Aotearoa’s oceans to the dangers of deep sea oil drilling in the first place.” Says Siana Fitzjohn.

Deep sea oil drilling was made a non-notified discretionary activity under the National government, excluding the public from consultation on any operation involved in deep sea oil exploration. The public could not formally oppose activities such as seismic ocean blasting and exploratory drilling. An amendment to the Crown Minerals Act was made to outlaw any protest against deep sea oil exploration at sea, which was widely condemned as anti-democratic. A ban was introduced on deep sea oil exploration in 2018, but it did not extend to existing exploration permits.

“Putting climate activists through the court system for opposing deep sea oil is questionable in light of recent extreme weather events. The dangers we were drawing attention to are already playing out.” Says Nick Hanafin.

National have confirmed they will repeal the 2018 ban on deep sea oil exploration if re-elected.

“Weather events like we saw in the North Island are occurring with greater frequency and intensity because governments worldwide have made poor decisions for humanity and the climate. Deep sea oil drilling is a prime example of bad decision making, and the National Party have announced they are poised to repeat this act of stupidity if re-elected.” Says Fitzjohn.

Recently OMV have relinquished their permits and will cease deep sea oil exploration in Aotearoa. Supporters of Hanafin and Fitzjohn are expected to attend court this Friday.

“We’ll accept the legal consequences of our actions, but I hope one day it’ll be the oil companies, and the government bodies who host their operations, being brought to justice for the deaths, damage and heartache caused by these climate disasters.” Says Hanafin.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Extinction Rebellion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: GDP Decreases 0.6 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the September 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Anti-competitive Land Covenants May Be Limiting Competition, Commission Says
The Commerce Commission has today issued guidance around anti-competitive land covenants, which may be limiting competition across many sectors of the New Zealand economy... More>>

Statistics: Border Crossings Pass 1 Million
January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Fonterra: Profit Up 50% In FY23 Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd todayreleased its 2023 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of $546 million, an earnings per share of 33 cents... More>>

Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $33.8 Billion
The annual current account deficit was $33.8 billion (8.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 31 December 2022. This was $12.7 billion wider than in the year ended 31 December 2021 (6.0 percent of GDP), according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

REINZ February Data: Activity Remains Slow, Housing Stock Levels Return To Regular Levels
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) February 2023 figures show a lesser rate of decline in annual median prices and sales counts, with stock levels returning to normal levels... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 