SAP Honours Top Performers At First New Zealand Partner Excellence Awards

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the recipients of its inaugural SAP New Zealand Partner Excellence Awards 2023. For the first time, a New Zealand ceremony was held following strong momentum in the partner community.

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of SAP’s best-performing partners over the past year, the awards cover six categories including excellence in innovation, customer engagement and cloud delivery. The categories aim to reflect how partners are helping customers achieve their ambitions and continue to grow, especially in the cloud.

Winning entries ranged from projects aimed at tackling significant business issues, from the skills gap and capacity challenges, through to employee education, and compliance.

The full list of winners of the SAP New Zealand Partner Excellence Awards 2023 are:

Company Award Category Winner Award Overview Deloitte New Zealand Partner of the Year Based upon (but not limited to) all categories below Accenture Cloud GTM Excellence For showcasing SAP best practices in supporting customers to continue to grow in the cloud Lagom Cloud Delivery Excellence For clear adoption of SAP best practices to support delivery and growth Realtech Cloud Customer Engagement For creation of a robust customer engagement function and methodology, combined with growth in current cloud backlog or renewal percentage rates. DXC Practice for SAP

(for Christchurch City Council) Customer Lifetime Value Realisation For realisation of customer lifetime value through the expansion of the SAP footprint, high utilisation rates, and a clear customer strategy. Deloitte

(for Mitre 10 Loyalty App) Partner Innovation For partner innovation related to building on, extending and integrating with SAP solutions using SAP Business Technology Platform.

The presentation ceremony took place as part of SAP New Zealand’s Partner Kick Off Meeting. The event was held at Auckland’s Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and hosted by Adrian Griffin, Managing Director, SAP New Zealand and Mark Hettler, Chief Partner Officer at SAP Australia and New Zealand.

Adrian Griffin, Managing Director, SAP New Zealand, said, “We are delighted to host the first New Zealand SAP Partner Excellence Awards. These awards are a testament to crucial role our partners play in supporting New Zealand businesses to grow and succeed, and show how we have been able to work together to help SAP customers navigate the market uncertainty of the past year and the lingering impact of the pandemic. The submissions received demonstrate the thriving innovation, creativity and collaboration happening across the country.”

Gareth Glover, Partner, Deloitte New Zealand, said, “We are thrilled to be recognised as SAP’s NZ Partner of the Year 2023, and for our innovative work on SAP’s BTP platform to develop the Mitre 10 Loyalty App. SAP’s decision to bring its Partner Excellence Awards to New Zealand this year, for the first time, demonstrates the value it places on its partners and the crucial work we’re doing across New Zealand to support SAP customers. We’re looking forward to doing more great work together with SAP and our customers in 2023 and beyond”.

Photos of the award winners available here.

